3 times Pokimane lost it at her viewers on livestream

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane shares one of the most candid relationships with her fans. However, many in her fanbase do not respect the streamer's decision and take undue advantage of the same. Naturally, she has her fair share of experience with a toxic fanbase, who try their best to bring down the streamer. However, after years of being in the streaming industry, she has learned to respond aptly to haters who make toxic comments on her livestream.

Here are the top three instances when Pokimane lost her cool at viewers on her livestream.

Pokimane has lost her cool at her viewers on several occasions

1) When Pokimane made it clear that her social relationships were not for her fans to analyze

During a recent livestream, Pokimane snapped at her viewers, who tried to analyze every little detail of her social relationships. She made it clear that she did not think that behavior was normal, where people were so obsessed with the parasocial relations of a stranger on the internet.

"I live my private life off-stream, okay?"

2) When she responded to a se*ist donation

Pokimane managed to get one viewer banned from the Twitch chats of several prominent streamers after he made se*ually suggestive comments about an underage person.

The streamer lost her cool at the person and banned them, which was soon followed by a message suggesting that she could not "take a joke." However, she stuck to her stance and made it clear that se*ually suggestive comments about underage people were not welcome in her community.

3) Pokimane responded to a donation calling her chubby

As a prominent streamer, Pokimane is no stranger to people making unwanted comments about her appearance. However, she was left dumbfounded in one instance when a viewer donated to her chat only to call her chubby.

The streamer responded with some hard-hitting sarcasm, pondering whether it said more about her or the donor that they were willing to spend money simply to call her chubby.

Pokimane has quite some experience dealing with toxic strangers on the internet. Naturally, she has learned to deal with them in a sophisticated manner while conveying her point sternly as well. However, that has not stopped her fanbase from having an undying love for the OfflineTV star.

