3 Twitch streamers who thought they saw ghosts on livestream

Twitch Streamers and content creators often face unexpected situations and scenarios that they need to find a way out of. In some dangerous situations, Twitch streamers land up being swatted, or they might get ambushed by a stream sniper.

But what happens if Twitch streamers are suddenly met face-to-face with something unknown that has some sort of paranormal link attached to it?

There have been a few situations where Twitch streamers thought they saw ghosts on their livestream and had to instinctively react to the haunting situation in front of their live audiences. Here are the three Twitch streamers that were faced with a haunting situation:

3 Twitch streamers that thought they saw ghosts on stream

3) Conman167

Timestamp: 03:23

Conman167 is a Canadian livestreamer whose content revolves around the world of WWE, where he reacts to various events in the sport. Conman167 was casually chatting and talking about the ad breaks that take place in between the wrestling matches.

A long streak of white light passed through the streamer's face and raced out of his room. This weird thing distracted the streamer, and the streamer was visually confused by it. The only reaction Conman167 could make was to laugh and shrug it off.

He later acknowledged the situation by mentioning in the comment section that it was pretty hard for him to remain calm after such a creepy incident.

2) Thor Hughes

Timestamp: 01:18

Thor Hughes was busy playing the game Fever Dreams and was about to wrap up the stream for the day. As he was signing off and bidding the day's farewell, an action figure in the background in one of the shelves flew and crashed on his desk.

The Twitch streamer joked about the situation and mentioned how there might be a poltergeist in his house. When the paranormal event occurred, the streamer looked pretty scared and confused as he tried to process what had just happened. The only thing the streamer could say after the paranormal event occurred was:

"The f**k was that?!"

1) Rubzy

YouTuber and streamer Rubzy's encounter with the paranormal is one of the most viral clips that has surfaced recently. The well-known streamer's paranormal incident occurred way back in 2020.

As he was busy playing the game The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on his PlayStation 4 console, the door in the background seemingly shut close. No one was near the door to push the door. The door seemed to wind up, and then it felt like someone had closed it with force.

Listening to the door shut close, Rubzy jumped and checked to see what had just happened. Immediately after this, the lights in the hallway attached to the room started to flicker on and off. The streamer went up to turn off the lights, only to turn back on after a while.

Things took a weird turn when the chairs started to rattle, and the box kept on the table and started to move all by itself. Not being scared about the paranormal activity in the house, Rubzy continued to stream and was amazed at the whole situation he was in.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha