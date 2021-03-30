There are many extraordinary Dark-type Pokemon in the world; however, not all of those released with the Johto region are impressive.

Dark-type Pokemon are very effective for trainers to use when battling Ghost or Psychic-types. They are often some of the most interestingly-designed Pocket Monsters as well.

However, the following Dark-type Pokemon from Johto missed the mark when it comes to standing out from the rest.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Dark Pokemon from Johto

#3 - Sneasel

Sneasel (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Sneasel might display some decent stats and have dual Dark/Ice-typing, its design is totally lackluster.

It's the third most underwhelming Pokemon because Johto has some very impressive Dark-types to compete against, especially in Tyranitar and Umbreon.

Thankfully for players, Sneasel gained a second evolution, Weavile, in Generation IV. However, trainers will have to level the Pokemon at night while it holds the Razor Claw item in order for it to evolve.

#2 - Houndour

Houndour (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Dark/Fire-type, Houndour has a weak Base stat total of 330. The Pokemon does improve once it reaches its second evolution, Houndoom, but it's still quite underwhelming.

Houndour's appearance is where it really falls short of wowing Pokemon fans, as it merely looks like a dog. There is very little creativity incorporated in the Pocket Monster's design, especially compared to other dog-like Pokemon like Arcanine.

#1 - Murkrow

Murkrow (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Murkrow is the most underwhelming Dark Pokemon from Johto. The Flying/Dark-type has a puny appearance that doesn't put much fear in the hearts of the opposition.

While it may have some decent speed, this Pocket Monster has minimal HP and is exceptionally weak defensively.

Murkrow gets slightly better stats once it evolves into Generation IV Pokemon Honchkrow, though trainers will require the use of a Dusk Stone in order for it to make the transformation.

