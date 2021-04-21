Fighting-type Pokemon are often seen as extremely powerful and intimidating when it comes to battle.

Some of the best Fighting-type Pokemon from the first few regions made an appearance in the Hoenn region. The likes of Heracross and Machamp were available for capture.

Unfortunately, not every Fighting-type creature can be as incredible as the aforementioned. There are a few that can be found in the Hoenn who are simply underwhelming.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most underwhelming Fighting Pokemon in Hoenn

#3 - Breloom

Breeloom is not a bad Pokemon, but it is definitely overshadowed by some of the other Fighting-types in the Hoenn region. It has an incredible 130 base Attack stat. The rest of its stats fall short, though.

With a 4x weakness to Flying-type attacks, it will more than likely be dominated before it can get a move off. It only has a Speed stat of 70, therefore, a lot of Flying-type Pokemon will probably get their move off first.

#2 - Meditite

Meditite was an interesting new addition to the Pokedex. It is a Fighting/Psychic-type Pokemon, causing it to take normal damage from Dark-types and gives it the option to do supereffective damage right back.

The possibilities seemed endless for Meditite, but it turned out that they weren't. Its stats are pretty lackluster and its movepool wasn't unique enough. There are several Hoenn Pokemon that can do what it does way better.

#1 - Medicham

That leads into Medicham, the evolved form of Meditite. It is another Fighting/Psychic-type Pokemon. The type combination is amazing, but it was not given a chance to play off of that.

As a fully evolved Pokemon, it should have had better stats. It does have solid Abilities with Pure Power and Telepathy, but without the means to capitalize, they go by the wayside. Medicham, like its pre-evolution, is better off kept in the PC.