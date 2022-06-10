3 most useful DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers a wide variety of items to the players to enjoy in the game. These include utility items, fashion items, and after the latest 2.0 update, food items as well. Players can find some of these items on their islands, buy them, or win them as rewards for participating in events. However, there are some items in the game that they will have to craft for themselves. Players can do this using DIY recipes in New Horizons.

Some recipes are quite useful as players will require these items all the time in the game. This article will cover some of the most useful recipes players can get their hands on in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has several useful DIY recipes

3) Kitchen Island

The Kitchen Island is one of the classiest furniture items in the game that was added to New Horizons with the 2.0 update. Apart from being extremely elegant, the kitchen island is also one of the most useful furniture items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since players can place the item in their kitchen and save themselves a lot of space. With the Kitchen Island, players do not need to build other storage spaces for their kitchen.

The Kitchen Island is available in seven different variations and can be purchased for 170,000 Bells.

2) Workbench

New Horizons players require a DIY workbench to craft various different items in the game using DIY recipes. Naturally, it would be very convenient for players to have workbenches all over their island so that they can quickly craft items whenever they need them in the game. However, the game only provides a workbench inside the Resident Services building.

Therefore, the DIY recipe for a workbench is considered to be one of the most useful DIY recipes that Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer to its players since they can build a workbench and place it wherever they deem convenient. This means that players do not have to visit Resident Services every time they want to craft a new item in the game.

1) Medicine for wasp stings

Wasp stings are one of the most notorious things that can happen to players in New Horizons. Players often have to shake trees to get their hands on different kinds of resources in the game. However, sometimes, shaking trees can lead to players encountering wasps in the game, and if they do not have their nets out to catch the wasp, they can end up with pretty bad wasp stings that leave their faces swollen.

However, players can receive the cure for wasp stings from villagers in the game, and this DIY recipe is often considered the most useful recipe in the game since it helps players get rid of the swelling from their face with ease.

DIY recipes can be extremely useful in New Horizons, and players can get access to a ton of such recipes in the game. The recipes mentioned in this article are simply some of the most useful DIY recipes players can utilize in the Nintendo life-simulation title.

