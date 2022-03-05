How to cure a wasp sting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons is usually a very cheerful game, players are not completely safe even on their in-game islands. Every once in a while, players' in-game characters can get stung by wasps, which are possibly the only dangerous insect present in the game. Getting stung by a wasp can leave the character's face distorted and swollen, but thankfully, it is not permanent.

There are a few ways in which players can cure a wasp sting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and they are explained below.

Curing a wasp sting in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not very challenging

Wasp stings, unfortunately, are an unavoidable part of New Horizons gameplay. Players will often need to shake trees in order to acquire different kinds of items in the game. However, they also stand the chance of encountering a wasp when they shake a tree, which might unfortunately leave them with a sting and a subsequent swollen face.

There are two primary ways in which Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can cure wasp stings in the game. First, players can go to Resident Services where the Nooks can sell them some medicine to cure their wasp sting.

However, if players do not want to part with their Bells for medication for this purpose, they can interact with a nearby villager, who might offer them a DIY recipe for the same. Players can then go to a nearby workbench and craft as much of the medication as they want, even storing some for future use.

Michael Chu @westofhouse

Step 1: Drop medicine

Step 2: Pick up medicine

Step 3: Repeat

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch Wasp sting first aid instructions:Step 1: Drop medicineStep 2: Pick up medicineStep 3: Repeat Wasp sting first aid instructions:Step 1: Drop medicineStep 2: Pick up medicineStep 3: Repeat#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/cD6tDIBbNI

While avoiding a wasp sting is almost impossible, there is one way in which players can try their luck to avoid getting stung. Players must always have their net ready when they go to shake a tree. With the net, players stand a chance to catch the wasp before it gets a chance to sting the player.

While wasp stings do not cause irrepairable damage in New Horizons, they sure take some time to get better. However, players will have to struggle a lot less with this if they know exactly how to treat the wasp sting.

