Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 — New trees and plants revealed

Animal Crossing: New Horizons boasts a vast collection of flora that spawn on the island, corresponding with how they occur in real life.

This implies that they are available for a limited time, and once they disappear, they aren't available for another year.

Players can plant different trees, bushes, and flowers depending on the season and region they reside in.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 is on the horizon and will introduce heaps of fresh changes on November 5.

Update 2.0 will officially come out on November 5 (Image via Nintendo)

Nintendo didn't delve into showcasing the new trees and plans that will accompany the latest update. However, Crossing Channel was the first to notify players of their existence.

Here are some new plants and trees Animal Crossing players can spot once the update rolls out.

New plants and trees coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons on November 5

Gamers were able to spot the cactus tree during the Happy Home Paradise showcase. It's safe to say that it will be an item that they will be able to display outdoors only.

Animal Crossing players trying to replicate the desert terrain will be able to use cactus to their advantage.

Baobab trees were only visible during the Japanese telecast of Happy Home Paradise.

A Reddit user shared a video with the community a couple of days after Direct. The Baobab trees are hands down the finest and most unique trees in the entire Animal Crossing franchise.

For the information of those unaware of its existence, these trees can be planted on any terrain and will look extremely good as outdoor decorative items.

Topiaries were a great feature of Animal Crossing: New Leaf (Image via Nintendo)

Topiaries are another great addition. They will look good on the islands trying to emulate a city lifestyle. More importantly, the topiaries that Animal Crossing players came across during the Nintendo Direct are pretty similar to what they would get during the weeding day in New Leaf.

Topiaries can be found during Bunny Day, and the fact that players can get them whenever they want is a pretty sweet addition.

Vines will replace ladders in the game (Image via Nintendo)

Users will also be able to get their hands on new plants they can grow. Fiddlehead ferns will be a new addition, which will also glow in the dark.

Plumeria bushes are coming to New Horizons. However, players might only be able to get them from the mystery islands Kapp'n takes them to.

Animal Crossing users can also use vines to climb cliffs, which is another excellent addition. They will replace ladders, and along with the items above, allow players to design their islands in unimaginable ways.

