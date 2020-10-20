Among Us has witnessed an unprecedented rise over the last few months and has become one of the most played games worldwide. The game was developed and published by InnerSloth in 2018 and has only recently gained momentum. It is available on Android, iOS and Microsoft Windows.

Before starting a game in Among Us, players have to set their names. Many users often look for names to fake being a crewmate. In this article, we have compiled a list of 30 best Among Us names to fake being a crewmate in October 2020.

Also Read: Among Us: How to sabotage and kill as an impostor

30 best Among Us names to fake being a crewmate in October 2020

#1 N0T.SUS

#2 HowToKill

#3 WhoVented

#4 I.Saw.You

Advertisement

#5 No_Name

#6 NotCyan

#7 K1CKM3

#8 Where?

#9 ItWasPink

#10 QueSt

#11 Electrical

#12 TheGhost

#13 Quiet

#14 I.Do.Task

#15 Unknown

#16 MiMe

#17 Legion

#18 AdminRoom

#19 Shield

#20 AstroBoy

#21 Unit

#22 WhoKilled?

#23 βŁΔĆҜ

#24 𝕯𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖌𝖊

#25 ℕ𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕖𝕣

#26 𝙀𝙣𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙧

#27 𝚂𝚙𝚊𝚌𝚎𝚂𝚑𝚒𝚙

#28 ᕼᗝᑌᑎᗪ

#29 R3DisSUS

#30 Troupe

Players can also use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com if they wish to incorporate stylish fonts in their names.

How to change your name in Among US

Players can follow the steps given below to change their name in Among Us:

Step 1: First, you would have to open the game and click on the Local/Online play option.

First, you would have to open the game and click on the Local/Online play option. Step 2: Next, click on the name change option present on the top of the screen.

Next, click on the name change option present on the top of the screen. Step 3: Enter the copied name and click on the ‘OK’ button. Your IGN will be changed.

Also Read: Among Us: A list of all colors and their call-outs in-game