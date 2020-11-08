Among Us has been one of the most trending titles in the second half of 2020. It has been around for about two years now, and it was only a few months ago that the game had picked up its pace. Back in September, the title hit the mark of 3 million users on all the platforms.

This game is not one of the most competitive titles but is still quite fun to play as the impostors deceive the other users. It is even more enjoyable when played with a group of friends. Usually, the players look for funny names while playing the game. In this article, we have compiled a list of 30 names.

30 best funny names in Among Us for Impostors and Crewmates

Here’s a list of the 30 names:

#1 YouAreSus

#2 Scared?

#3 SpareMe

#4 Despicable

#5 HowToVent?

#6 Enough4Me

#7 KarMa

#8 ChopShop

#9 ShutUp!

#10 CrewM8

#11 NameLess

#12 BigDaddy

#13 YouMen

#14 Nightmare

#15 KillHouse

#16 Psycho

#17 Cheezus

#18 Slaughter

#19 CL0WN

#20 DeImposter

#21 HideNSeek

#22 F3AR

#23 -Thunder-

#24 Vanquished

#25 F1RST

#26 TheRipper

#27 CheckMate!

#28 S P A C E

#29 Incubus

#30 SaveMe

The users can also use websites like fsymbol.com, coolsymbol.com, fanctexttool.com, and fancytextguru.com to incorporate symbols and fonts in their monikers.

How to change the name in Among Us?

The players can follow these steps to change their names in Among Us:

Step 1: Open Among Us and click on the 'Online' play option.

Next, players would have to click on the 'name change' option on top of the screen. Step 3: Paste any of the names mentioned above in the text field and click on the 'OK' button. The name will be changed.

