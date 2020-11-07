40 funny and creative Among Us names for Impostors

Among Us is a popular game developed and published by InnerSloth in June 2018. Over the past few months, however, this title has taken the world by storm, with its popularity skyrocketing and millions currently playing it.

This game has recently announced a partnership with Dual Wield Studio to bring in official Among Us merchandise for interested users. Players can click here to read more about this deal.

Getting back to this game, before starting a match, players need to set a moniker/name. Many search for funny names online that they can incorporate when playing. This article looks at some clever IGN's for Impostors to use.

40 hilarious and inventive Among Us names for Impostors

Here's a list of names that players can try out:

#1 U.R.DeD

#2 Instigator

#3 Buddy

#4 YouVented

#5 SpareMe

#6 ItsBlue

#7 Zany

#8 Executor

#9 NoName

#10 Wasted!

#11 -Dash-

#12 TheNumber1

#13 LastResort

#14 Faithless

#15 BodyInElec

#16 FearNoOne

#17 (Imposter)

#18 Haunter

#19 JTR

#20 DeathWish

#21 Hydra

#22 HailStorm

#23 BlackPlague

#24 YouMenBean

#25 AstroBoi

#26 TheWizard

#27 Phantom

#28 .SouL.

#29 Necro

#30 Morte

#31 Disaster

#32 Reactor

#33 Fright

#34 LastLight

#35 BoogeyMan

#36 RedIsSus

#37 Credence

#38 Slayer

#39 Jester

#40 Dontkillme

Users can further use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to incorporate fancy symbols and fonts.

How to change the name in Among Us

Gamers can follow these steps to change the name in this title:

Step 1: Players have to first open Among Us and press on the ‘Online’ tab.

They have to then click the name-change option located at the top of the screen.

Users can paste any of the names mentioned above in the text field and click on the 'OK' button. Their names will be changed.

