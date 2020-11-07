'I stormed out mid-game': Corpse Husband ditches Charli D'Amelio and gang to return to his friends

The internet's latest sensation, Corpse Husband recently revealed that he left mid-game, during a game of Among Us with TikTokers such as Charli D'Amelio.

The 23-year old YouTuber recently left his regular Among Us lobby, which consists of Valkyrae, Sykkuno and others, a little early, to join a lobby featuring popular TikTok stars such as Charli D'Amelio, Larray and more.

Corpse Husband has shot into the limelight ever since his appearance on PewDiePie's stream a month back, and has since then won over the internet with his faceless identity, mysterious persona and sonorous voice.

Of late, he has been streaming InnerSloth's Among Us alongside his group of friends, which include Pokimane, Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast and more. However, recently, he surprised them when he revealed that he would be leaving the game a little early, as he had another lobby to join.

The other lobby which he ended up joining turned out to be one with TikTok stars, with whom Corpse Husband played Among Us with for a bit.

However, it seems like he didn't really get along with them too well, for in a recent clip, he stated that he left the stream mid-way, only to return to his OG lobby with his friends.

Advertisement

Corpse Husband returns to his friends

The camaraderie that Corpse Husband shares with his group of friends, such as Valkyrae and Sykkuno, is certainly wholesome to witness, and viewers recently bore witness to another heartwarming moment.

Speaking about his decision to return to the lobby, Corpse stated:

"I was only playing with them for a little while....I stormed out mid-game and just realized what was more important ."

His recent comments not only ended up winning over Valkyrae and Sykkuno, but also the entire internet who savoured the wholesomeness of the entire exchange. Moreover, his attachment to his OG Among Us lobby was also revealed in another clip, where he states that he delayed going to the other lobby, just because he likes his friends so much.

"I planned it first okay and then I was like I wanted to be with you guys , so I'm not joining it early and I'm hanging out with you guys instead...even though I planned the other one first, because I just really like you guys. "

Advertisement

Fans just can't seem to get enough of the wholesome friendship that Corpse Husband shares with his friends, as they enthusiastically reacted to his recent comments:

Image Credits: Corpse Bride/ Youtube

Image Credits: Corpse Bride/ Youtube

Image Credits: Corpse Bride/ Youtube

Image Credits: Corpse Bride/ Youtube