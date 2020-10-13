30 creative names to pretend that you're a Crewmate in Among Us

Among Us has picked up the pace recently and become quite popular among players. This game is developed and published by InnerSloth and is available on the Android, iOS, and Windows platforms.

It is a relatively simple title where Crewmates have to identify Imposter(s) while also completing several tasks to win the game. Simultaneously, the Imposter, a 'part' of this group, tries to hinder the progress of the former by eliminating them without alarming others.

Sometimes, you can spend hours playing this game with friends, where no one can be trusted. Some of you add to the confusion by using the names of the colour or even having a blank name. In this article, we have compiled a list of creative names to pretend that you are a Crewmate in Among Us.

Also read: How to play Among Us with friends on PC and smartphone

30 clever names to give off Crewmate vibes in Among Us

#1 NotSus

#2 DontKillMe

#3 Nameless

#4 RedVented

#5 I.doTasks

Advertisement

#6 Crewmate

#7 NoTdKiller

#8 HowToVent

#9 *DeD*

#10 SpareMe

#11 Sherlock

#12 Qwerty

#13 WhereBody?

#14 Silence

#15 CardSwipe

#16 Astronaut

#17 Separate

#18 Inspect

#19 Kustom

#20 Quantum

#21 BlankSpace

#22 Sloth

#23 iSawhiM

#24 U.R.SuS

#25 LetUsWin

#26 All_Right

#27 Sparta

#28 iTwasntMe

#29 Warship

#30 VRTogether

How to change the name in Among Us

It is easy to change the name in this title, and you can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: First, you have to open Among Us and click on the Online/Local play option.

Step 2: The name change option will appear on the top of the screen, as shown in the picture below:

Name change option located on the top of the screen

Step 3: Paste any of the names from above and press on the 'OK' button.

The name will now be changed in Among Us.

Also read: Among Us - An impeccable strategy to weed out Imposters