How to play Among Us with friends on PC and smartphone

Among Us has gained massive popularity in the last couple of months despite having been released almost two years ago. The game is an excellent way to kill time with friends and is available for Android, iOS and Windows.

In the game, crewmates have to complete a set of tasks while an imposter among them has to disrupt their progress and eliminate them.

Among Us: How to play the game with friends on PC and smartphone

Playing any game with friends is fun, and Among Us is no exception. Due to its cross-play support, users can enjoy playing the game with their friends on PCs and smartphones.

To play with friends, players would have to first create a room in the game.

How to host a room in Among Us?

Follow the steps given below to host a room in Among Us:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the 'Online' option present on the main screen.

Click on the 'Online' option

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘Create Game’ option.

Click on the 'Create Game' option

Step 3: The next step is to set the desired map and configure other essential in-game settings, including the number of imposters, number players and more.

Set the settings

Step 4: Once all the desired settings have been selected, click on the ‘Confirm’ button.

Players would then have to ask their friends to join the match using the code. After the room is created, the host can further customise the match options like Discussion Time, Player Speed, Vision, Voting Time and more.

