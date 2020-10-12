How to have no name in Among Us: Step-by-step guide

Among Us is a popular game developed and published by InnerSloth. It has been made available for Android, iOS and PC.

The game has seen an unprecedented rise over the last few months and has become quite popular not just among casual players but also among professional streamers and content creators.

Among Us starts with crewmates prepping their spaceship for departure. These crewmates have to complete several tasks to fill up the gauge and win the game. At the same time, the imposter, who is also on the spaceship, has to sabotage the progress and kill the crewmates.

Players are required to set their names when they first play Among Us. In this article, however, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to have no name or an invisible name in Among Us.

Among Us: How to have no name in the game

(It is important to note that players can only have a blank name in the mobile version of the game – Android / iOS)

Players can follow these steps to have no name or an "invisible name" in Among Us:

Step 1: First, players would have to search for the ‘Unicode Character U+3164, ’ which is called ‘Hangul Filler’. They can also click here to find the code.

Step 2: They would then have to copy the text present between the quotation marks, as shown in the picture below.

Copy the text present between the quotation marks

Step 3: After copying the text, they will have to paste it while changing their name in Among Us.

How to change your name in Among Us

Players can follow these steps to change their names in Among Us:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the Local/Online play option.

Open the game and click on the Local/Online play option. Step 2: Next, click on the name change option present on the top of the screen.

Next, click on the name change option present on the top of the screen. Step 3: Enter the copied name. Your IGN will be changed.

