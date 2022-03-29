4 Animal Crossing KK Slider songs you need to know about

Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers players a vast variety of villagers to interact with in the game. While most of these villagers can be invited to reside on a player's island, there are some who are simply traveling villagers in the game. They have different things to offer to players in the game, but they will only visit their island once a week.

One of the most popular traveling villagers in New Horizons is K.K. Slider, who is a dog musician. The traveling musician has a vast collection of songs, which he will sing for the players and villagers upon request. Here are some of his most interesting songs in the game so far.

Most notable K.K. Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Forest Life

Forest Life is often considered one of K.K. Slider's best songs in the game. The song has a chirpy melody, and is the introductory tune for the first Animal Crossing title ever.

This song has often made veteran players very nostalgic about the series' GameCube days, and holds a special place in players' hearts.

2) Stale Cupcakes

Stale Cupcakes is one of the most interesting songs among Slider's tunes in New Horizons since its vibe is completely different from the musician's usual tunes.

Stale Cupcakes, unlike other songs in the game, has a very wistful and sad tune, which makes for a calm song. It has been rightfully termed a lullaby.

3) Drivin'

Drivin' is one of the most special tunes in New Horizons since it is one of the three secret songs in the game. Players can only listen to these songs if they specifically request K.K. Slider for them, and spell the name absolutely correct.

Drivin' is one of the three secret songs in New Horizons, the other two being Animal City and Farewell.

4) Chillwave

The update 2.0 brought a lot of changes to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and this included the addition of 12 new songs to K.K. Slider's name. Chillwave is one of the most popular songs among the new collection added to New Horizons.

The song is a lo-fi track in New Horizons, and has quickly gone on to become the favorite K.K. Slider track for many players of the title.

These are some of the most interesting K.K. Slider songs that players should definitely check out in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul