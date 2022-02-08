4 most popular K.K. Slider's songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as of 2022

K.K. Slider is one of the most popular villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He is a traveling dog villager who shows up on players' islands every weekend and performs for all the residents on the players' islands.

Furthermore, when he is done performing the song, he gifts the same to the players.

K.K. Slider has an entire library of songs from which players can request songs for the artist to perform. Therefore, it can be tricky for players to figure out the best songs for them to listen to.

Here are some of the best songs K.K. Slider has performed in New Horizons so far.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Best K.K. Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) K.K. Stroll

K.K. Stroll is one of the most adorable songs that Slider performs for his audience. The song has a very cheerful and relaxing tune, which matches well with the overall theme of the game.

There are also several villagers in the game whose themes match perfectly with K.K. Stroll, making it one of the best songs the villager can perform for his villagers.

2) Chillwave

As the name suggests, Chillwave has a very calm and relaxing vibe, which can be used whenever players want to relax on the beach with their villager friends.

Since players reside on a deserted island in New Horizons, they spend a significant part of their day chilling on the beach, making Chillwave an ideal song for the situation.

3) Forest Life

Many Animal Crossing players love a naturalistic and rustic theme for their New Horizons islands. Forest Life by K.K. Slider can be the perfect theme song for such villagers.

Forest Life matches the exact aesthetic that these players are trying to go for, as it gives off a very comforting and cozy vibe.

4) Stale Cupcakes

A day on a New Horizons island can be quite exhausting, therefore players need a relaxing tune to unwind before going to bed so they can feel rejuvenated the next day.

Stale Cupcakes is one of K.K. Slider's lullabies, which perfectly suits this need. The song has a calm and relaxing tone, allowing players to feel at peace.

