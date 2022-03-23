4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons island ideas for March 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons provides players with the creative freedom to come up with innovative designs for their deserted islands in the game. Due to this, one often likes to design islands that are in line with the theme of the game.

March brings forth the spring season in New Horizons, thereby bringing about a whole change in island appearance, critters, and a lot more. Naturally, players want to design islands that are appropriate according to the theme. Here are some island ideas for players in March.

Island ideas in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for March

1) Tropical island

Animal Crossing: New Horizons already has the perfect setting for players to create a tropical getaway for themselves and their villagers.

The game is set in a deserted island, which provides players with ample space to create a tropical getaway by adding some palm trees, food trucks, and other items that would make for a relaxing beach setting.

2) Flower Market

Flower markets make for a very vibrant theme on any player's New Horizons island. Furthermore, if they are fans of growing and hoarding different kinds of flowers in the game, they can opt to create a colorful flower market on their islands.

Although they will not be able to enjoy the smell of these flowers, they can make for a great visual treat on one's island.

3) Beach/Pool party

Summer is the perfect time to turn a New Horizons Island into the perfect pool party spot. With a beach right on the island, players can utilize the space to create the perfect party setup, including shacks and drinks, and even play some of K.K. Slider's best tunes to really get the party started.

Adding some trees and beach chairs will really add to the pool party setup in the game.

4) Beach cafe

Summer is truly the best time to spend all day out by the beach. However, players and villagers will also need some refreshments while they are basking under the sun.

What better than a beach cafe to fulfill these needs? Players can get a variety of refreshments at their beach cafe, along with luscious seating arrangements and have conversations with their favorite villagers as well.

These are some of the most popular design ideas that players can try out for their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in March.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul