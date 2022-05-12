4 Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers who are all the rage

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a plethora of villagers for players to interact with in the game. There are around 397 villagers with whom players can spend their time on their island in New Horizons. Each of these villagers has a unique appearance and, depending on their personality type, a specific set of dialogues to facilitate communication with the player.

Naturally, since each villager is different, players have their own preferences regarding their favorite villagers in the game.

Here are some of the most desired villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that every player wants as residents on their island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' most popular and desired villagers

4) Shino

Shino is a relatively new villager in New Horizons, as she was introduced in the 2.0 update. Shino's adorable appearance and her peppy personality have made her an extremely desirable villager among players.

The peppy goat character is quite kind to villagers and players alike and is also very well known for her high spirits in general. Her traits as a character make her a great choice for a resident on any New Horizons player's island.

3) Marshal

Marshal is an adorable squirrel villager in New Horizons who is very popular with the players of the game. Although he sports a smug personality type, he is friendly towards other villagers and players.

Furthermore, his cute marshmallow-like appearance, along with his constant frown, makes him pleasing to look at; therefore, most players love to have him as a resident on their New Horizons islands.

2) Ankha

Ankha is one of the most popular cat villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and this can partly be attributed to her Egypt-inspired appearance that makes her resemble Cleopatra. Ankha, too, is an arrogant villager, and her appearance completely matches her personality type.

However, she, like the previous villagers, is also welcoming towards players and most other villagers. Needless to say, she's a popular choice for an island resident.

1) Raymond

Raymond is arguably the most popular villager in New Horizons. The popular cat villager has a unique appeal to him in the game, being the only villager with heterochromia. Raymond is a proud cat villager in New Horizons and can always be seen sporting a formal suit.

He is also polite with the player and most other villagers, which makes players more inclined to include him on their list of residing villagers.

These are some of the most desired villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

