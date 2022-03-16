×
4 most annoying villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Most annoying Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers nobody wants on their island (Image via Nintendo Life)
Modified Mar 16, 2022 03:54 AM IST
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a vast variety of villagers for players to interact with. These villagers have many different personality types, along with their unique attributes, which makes them interesting in their own way.

However, there are some villagers who players find extremely annoying. This can be due to a number of factors, including their mannerisms, appearance, or the relationship they share with other villagers. This article lists some of the most annoying villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that no player wants on their island.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has some very annoying villagers

1) Barold

Barold is considered one of the most annoying villagers in New Horizons for no fault of his own, which is something players have also accepted.

D'awww, for the spawn of Satan, Barold isn't entirely bad.#AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/sfHy8O58pJ

Barold's appearance does not make him appear as cute as most other New Horizons villagers, since he sports a full beard and glasses. Furthermore, he also says very weird things at times, which drives the players away from him.

2) Rocket

Rocket is also considered an annoying New Horizons villager due to aesthetic reasons. The sisterly villager does not offend players with her personality, however, most find her sense of fashion atrocious.

i hate Rocket and want them OFF my island, but their house has one of my favorite designs so it's fine i will suffer #ACNH https://t.co/bQLKsd8ri6

She sports a pink racing suit along with matching pink lipstick. This normally does not fit the aesthetic sense of many New Horizons players, who thereby want nothing to do with her.

3) Rodney

Rodney is a rat villager in New Horizons, who is guilty of offending people on both charges: personality and appearance. Rodney is a smug personality type, which is usually pretty fun. However, it can be quite bothersome at times, as can be experienced with this rat villager.

Thanks Rodney #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/JeWwAXEQ3z

Furthermore, his appearance also does not seem to impress players at all, which makes him quite annoying.

4) Eloise

Eloise is a snooty elephant villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons who is disliked by the community due to her personality type. While players usually tend to enjoy the drama this personality type brings with it, things are different for Eloise.

Sounds like Eloise is talking about Twitter. #animalcrossing #acnh https://t.co/kuApnZM88b

She comes off as quite rude to other villagers on the island. Furthermore, when players try to intervene and resolve the fight, Eloise can be pretty rude to the player as well, which makes them dislike her.

These are some of the most annoying villagers that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer to its players.

