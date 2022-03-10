4 crazy Animal Crossing: New Horizons theories: Myth or facts?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has kept its userbase very entertained even two years after the release of the title. There are many things that fans are still discovering about the game, and new things are coming to light. While most of them are real facts in the game, there are some that are simply rumors.

Here are some of the craziest claims Animal Crossing fans have made about New Horizons so far, and whether those claims are true or not.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons theories explored

1) Playing the ocarina while fishing yields better results - Myth

A common myth in New Horizons is that playing the ocarina while standing on the dock to fish yields better results. However, players have tested out this theory time and again, and it has proven to be a myth.

Whether players play the ocarina or not does not affect the kind or quantity of fish they catch in any way whatsoever.

2) Players can buy tools from Nook Shopping - Fact

Players can always access tools from Nook's Cranny in the game. However, discussions in the community suggested that players could also get their hands on tools from the Animal Crossing shopping app, Nook Shopping. This turned out to be a fact, since players can get their hands on different versions of tools from Nook Shopping.

JockeMS @JockeMS #ACNH Not only did they add fencing to Nook Shopping, they added tools AND seasonal items to it as well. Seasonal items never appeared in Nook Shopping unless it's in the seasonal tab of special goods. Completionists rejoice! #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons Not only did they add fencing to Nook Shopping, they added tools AND seasonal items to it as well. Seasonal items never appeared in Nook Shopping unless it's in the seasonal tab of special goods. Completionists rejoice! #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH

This feature was added after the 2.0 update was released for New Horizons. However, players cannot buy the base version or the golden version of any tool from Nook Shopping.

3) The Lawn Mower can mow over flowers - Myth

Another common theory that is circulated in the New Horizons community is that the lawn mower can mow down flowers if they are run over by it. However, many players have tested this theory out only to find that it is a myth.

Davianna 🤍 @StewartDavianna Animal crossing should have a functional lawn mower, there’s really no reason for me to pick up all of these damn weeds ONE BY ONE #AnimalCrossing Animal crossing should have a functional lawn mower, there’s really no reason for me to pick up all of these damn weeds ONE BY ONE #AnimalCrossing https://t.co/ZTM2Jjdwm3

The lawn mower does not start on its own, and can only be pushed around. Therefore, the lawn mower cannot mow down flowers on any player's New Horizons island.

4) Players can hear knocking sounds from the bathroom stall item - Fact

The bathroom stall item in New Horizons is one of the most interesting items in the game so far. However, fans have theorized that if players press A next to the bathroom stall item, they can hear knocking sounds from within.

When tested, this theory turned out to be true, although it does not happen every time. However, what makes it creepier is that if players try to get an aerial view to see who is in the stall, they will not be able to see anybody inside.

These are some of the most bizarre Animal Crossing theories, of which some turned out to be true while others were simply myths.

