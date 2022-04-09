4 most disliked things in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons has maintained its status as one of Nintendo's most popular titles ever since its release back in March 2020. Despite this, the title still has several flaws, which players have noticed and actively complained against multiple times.

Here are some of the most commonly disliked features players have to bear through in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons features that players dislike

1) Repeated villager dialog

Villagers constitute one of the most interesting parts of New Horizons, since they are very entertaining to converse with and adorable to look at. Villagers are divided into specific personality groups that have their own specific set of dialogs assigned to them.

Sleepydaru💤 @kiwidaru @BluDraku and same! I really hope they add more villager dialog as well bc I already have two lazys and the repeated dialog is killing me @TommoTheCabbit Thank youand same! I really hope they add more villager dialog as well bc I already have two lazys and the repeated dialog is killing me @BluDraku @TommoTheCabbit Thank you 😊 and same! I really hope they add more villager dialog as well bc I already have two lazys and the repeated dialog is killing me 😭

However, this can be very boring at times, as the villagers do not have very varied dialog options. Players have often demanded more villager dialog variety from Nintendo for New Horizons. However, these demands have fallen on deaf ears so far.

2) Unannounced villager visits

This was a recent feature that got silently added to the title with the 2.0 update, and players seem to hate it. This is because villagers can show up at their house anytime they want, and players will be left with no choice but to entertain them, since Nintendo believes it is rude to be doing any work when there are guests over at your house.

goobenberger @illcrydonttryme me: i'm definitely an introvert, but i'd say i'm still a fairly social person



*acnh villager drops by my house unannounced*



me: me: i'm definitely an introvert, but i'd say i'm still a fairly social person*acnh villager drops by my house unannounced* me: https://t.co/7aknb2Uetc

This can get quite annoying, since villagers tend to show up, especially when players are busy with some kind of work.

3) The time it takes to invite new villagers to the island

New Horizons has 397 different villagers for players to choose from to become residents on their island. Naturally, they sometimes want to reshuffle the villagers on their islands. In such cases, there are several ways to invite new ones to reside on their island.

jenn🌻 @blackbear_acnh Also... animal crossing player that has the new Sanrio amiibos, but didn’t invite the villagers to the island yet Why is Marshal the cutest bean in the worldAlso... animal crossing player that has the new Sanrio amiibos, but didn’t invite the villagers to the island yet Why is Marshal the cutest bean in the world ⚓️ Also... animal crossing player that has the new Sanrio amiibos, but didn’t invite the villagers to the island yet😅🌊 https://t.co/MPSqIPYKrk

However, in most cases, this process is very tedious and time-consuming, making the entire ordeal something players wish could take place faster.

4) Frequency of visiting villagers

Nintendo has several villagers in New Horizons who cannot reside on the player's island. These are called visiting villagers, since they visit the players island every week.

However, these visiting villagers, including the likes of Daisy Mae, K.K. Slider, and Redd only visit the player's island once a week, which many believe is not enough.

Their visits to any New Horizons island are quite fun, so players wish they would show up more often.

These are some of the most commonly disliked features in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

