4 features that completely changed Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become a widely popular game in the two years since its release. The title has a bunch of different features that make the title very addictive for players, bringing them back time and again.

However, some of the features acted as complete game-changers for the Nintendo life-simulation title. Here are a few such features that made New Horizons as successful as it is today.

Most notable features in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Island Hopping

With the 2.0 update, Kapp'n was brought back into the game, which allowed players to go island hopping.

Players can simply get on Kapp'n's boat and go for rides with the villager to various mystery islands, where they can gather various villagers and other resources.

2) Brewster and The Roost

This was yet another feature added to New Horizons with update 2.0. Brewster and The Roost is also a returning feature to the title, which made it all the more special for players.

Players have wanted the barista in the game for quite some time, and after a disappointing E3, Nintendo added the feature with the major 2.0 update. Players can now enjoy a nice cup of coffee with the much-loved barista in New Horizons.

3) Fence customization

Island design has always been a primary feature of New Horizons. Fences play an important part in the design. The fence in any house can make or break the look of the island house, which is something Nintendo took into account recently with the 2.0 update.

New Horizons introduced fence customization in the title in November, and players have become fans of this feature.

Players can customize a bunch of different fences to suit their requirements to create the island of their dreams.

4) Custom designs

New Horizons always had a bunch of preset designs that players could use to create the best island for themselves. However, with the custom design feature, they can design any item as per their wish, making island design a lot more stimulating.

Furthermore, they can even share their custom designs with other players by using custom design codes.

These are some of the best features of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which made the game a lot more exciting than before.

Edited by Mayank Shete