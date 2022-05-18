4 ideas for Zen Garden in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players love a bit of peace on their islands every now and then to get away from the madness of an eventful island life every day.

The New Horizons community put their creativity to use with this by creating Zen Gardens on their islands, which allowed them to meditate or sit quietly in peace.

However, in true New Horizons style, the community wants to create Zen Gardens for their islands that will be at par with the creativity of the rest of the island. Here are some creative Zen garden ideas that players can implement on their islands in the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Zen Garden ideas

1) Bamboo garden

Many New Horizons players love the earthy and back-to-nature theme for their islands. In such cases, a bamboo garden can be the perfect Zen Garden idea for these players since it can provide players with a calm and peaceful environment.

To create a bamboo garden on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands, players have to add custom stone paths with bamboo trees and other bamboo items to create a calm and peaceful effect.

Furthermore, adding street lamps can add to the aesthetic value of the island if players decide to go for a nightly stroll in the bamboo garden.

2) Hidden garden

bee ♡ *:･ﾟ✧*



here is some progress on my hidden butterfly garden eeee i still need to make more models so flick, where are you??

here is some progress on my hidden butterfly garden eeee i still need to make more models so flick, where are you??

One of the primary reasons why Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are obsessed with the idea of Zen Gardens on their island is to get away from the chaos of an island life. Therefore, what better idea than to have a secret hidden garden on your island?

Players can mask their Zen Garden by terraforming two cliffs and a waterfall, hiding it from anyone unaware of its existence. From there, players can let their imagination run free with the design of their Zen Garden, creating whatever deems fit for them.

3) Black sand garden

A black sand garden is a simple yet effective design idea for Zen Gardens in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Players have to custom design black sand flooring for the garden space and pair it up with some stone furniture to add to the visual appeal of the garden.

Adding some lanterns and greenery here and there will complete the look of the garden, making it the perfect spot for players to relax on their islands.

4) Hilltop garden

Ash
Progress on my hilltop zen garden. I need some benches and a nice weathered stone path. Ozzie approves

Speaking of using a Zen Garden to get away from other residents of the island for some time, players could use the idea of a hilltop garden to fulfill their desire for some solitude.

Terraforming a cliff and then designing a Zen Garden on top of it can give players the perfect place to relax and unwind after a long day on their islands.

Furthermore, decorating the space with lots of bamboo trees can add to the calming effect of the Zen Garden in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

These are some popular Zen garden ideas that players can implement on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar