How to get more custom design slots in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The 2.0 version update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons added several new features to the game, including several new custom design slots for players to enjoy.

Players can access these slots from the Custom Design App on the Nook Phone. New Horizons enthusiasts waited for a significant update to arrive in the game for quite some time. Nintendo delivered that expectation to the fullest with the 2.0 version update.

Here's how players can unlock the latest custom design slots in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Unlocking custom design slots in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is quite simple

Players must download the Custom Designs app on their Nook Phone to unlock the latest custom design slots in New Horizons. Using the app, players will find the Custom Designs Portal, which will notify players and give them access to the custom design slots in the game.

New Horizons players can get their hands on expanded custom design slots as well by purchasing the Custom Design Pro Editor+ from Resident Services. At Resident Services, players should visit the Nook Stop Terminal and select the option to redeem Nook Miles. From the list of items they can get by redeeming Nook Miles, players must opt for the Custom Design Pro Editor+ app.

The Custom Design Pro Editor+ app adds a bunch of items to players' inventories, such as umbrellas, small flags, photo standees and uchiwa fans, which they can use to decorate their islands.

These items are added to the player's inventory immediately after they purchase the app to access them on their Nook Phone. Furthermore, they can access the expanded designs on the Custom Designs Portal app.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the addition of new custom design slots, players now have access to more than 200 custom designs that they can use in New Horizons. This update is a massive deal for many New Horizons design enthusiasts, who have been looking forward to experimenting with more designs for quite some time now.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar