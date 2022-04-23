4 secret items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that only 0.1% players have

Animal Crossing: New Horizons received its final major free update with update 2.0 back in November 2021. The update included tons of new features and items for players to explore within the game, and as expected, players are yet to discover everything that came into the title with the massive update.

Players can get their hands on several secret items in New Horizons by simply interacting with different villagers. Here are some of the most secret items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that most players do not know about.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons secret items players are yet to discover

1) Mini dharma

Katrina was one of the most interesting additions to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with version 2.0. This villager is responsible for controlling the fortunes of any New Horizons island, and holds the power to hand out bad fortunes to players in the game.

However, players can reverse this bad fortune and "purify" themselves by paying a price to Katrina. In exchange, players will receive one of four items from the villager, one of which is the mini dharma. Other items on this list include the gold turtle, horseshoe door decorations, and power stone furniture items.

2) Turnip Salad DIY recipe

Daisy Mae is popular in New Horizons for being the turnip vendor of the title. She is one of the key elements of the Stalk Market in the game, as players buy turnips from her and sell them to others for a profit.

However, players can also obtain other items from Daisy Mae, such as a number of DIY recipes, including the Turnip Salad DIY recipe.

3) Nook Inc. Yoga Mat

The 2.0 update in Animal Crossing: New Horizons added a group stretching activity to the game. However, apart from bonding time with villagers in the title, the group stretch activity can also bring a bunch of different items into the game.

Mumbleflumb @Mumbleflumb

out that the yoga mat can be used as outdoor

rug o.O

#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch I guess it's not a new discovery...But I just found out that the yoga mat can be used as outdoor rug o.O

All of these items are related to physical activities, and one of the most secret items is the Nook Inc. Yoga Mat.

4) Bug poster

The Museum is one of the most interesting buildings in New Horizons, and it brings Blathers with it. The owl villager collects all the bugs and other items that players have to offer for donation at the museum.

JPEGWAFFIA @Barc_en_Ciel #ACNH #NintendoSwitch OMG IF YOU SHOW OFF A BUG TO BLATHERS HE FREAKS OUT AAAAWW #AnimalCrossing

Although Blathers is terrified of bugs, one of the most secret items he offers is a bug poster in the game.

These are some of the most secret items that New Horizons offers to its players in the title.

