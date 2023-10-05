4-star character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Honkai Star Rail has developed into a well-liked gacha game with a large cast of characters, each with their own special skills. You can deploy a variety of complex team compositions in combat with both accessible and limited unit options. Despite being frequently ignored, 4-star characters can be the foundation of numerous setups if you expand their potent movesets.

Based on their performance in the current meta, all 4-star troops that are currently playable in version 1.4 are ranked in this article.

Note: The author's opinions are reflected in the rating, so it is subjective.

Tier list of all playable 4-star units in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Tier list of all 4-star playable characters in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Tiermaker)

This tier list includes all of Honkai Star Rail's 4-star characters. Since it significantly affects their gameplay, their total fighting effectiveness at Eidolon Zero has been taken into account for fair judging.

The bottom of the tier list is, therefore, likely to have many 4-star troops that are exclusively dependent on higher Eidolons to be viable.

SS+ tier

Tingyun is a Lightning 4-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in the SS +tier have a perfect toolkit that enables them to excel in whatever team role they choose. They also have a versatile playstyle that lets you use them in a variety of settings.

The strongest 4-stars in version 1.4 are listed below:

Tingyun

Pela

Qingque

Lynx

Each of the aforementioned units is capable of using skills suitable for combat. Tingyun and Pela, for example, are excellent at increasing a team's offensive potential. Quingque, on the other hand, may make a wonderful primary DPS, provided you have all six of her Eidolons, while Lynx is a great option for an F2P healer.

S tier

Dan Heng, a member of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail's S tier is only appropriate for strong character replacements. Even if they might not work flawlessly, these units are nonetheless worthwhile to develop to overcome certain obstacles when the best alternative is not available.

Here are all of the 4-star reviews that meet the criteria:

Asta

March 7th

Serval

Sushang

Dan Heng

Hook

Sampo

Luke

Natasha

Yukong

Guinaifen

HoYoverse has despatched a stellar cast of 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, as evidenced by the large number of characters in the S tier.

A tier

Arlan, head of security of Herta Space Station (Image via HoYoverse)

A-tier characters typically become stronger as they gain more Eidolons. However, the lack of access to many copies of them could hurt their rankings.

It can be frustrating to utilize the following 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail:

Arlan

Herta

These two characters require a lot of investment to do some decent damage in the field. Herta, in particular, needs a good build because she makes most of her impact on the field with her follow-up attacks rather than direct hits.