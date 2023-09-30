Honkai Star Rail 1.4 free 4-star character event: All options and event overview

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update will feature Aetherium Wars, a flagship event that rewards a free 4-star unit and other resources. More information about it was revealed in the recent livestream, which also showcased all the characters available for grabs. Designed to be a tournament, the event dispatches a simulated battle that will take place in Jarillo VI’s new map area, Old Weapon Testing Ground.

With hefty rewards at hand, players are likely to be intrigued by the occasion ahead of its release. This article provides a general overview of Aetherium Wars and its free 4-star options.

Serval, Pela, and other free 4-star options in Honkai Star Rail 1.4 event

All free 4-star characters in the upcoming event (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers have their eyes set on the upcoming Aetherium Wars in Honkai Star Rail 1.4, as they can obtain a copy of either of the following 4-star units by fulfilling the requirements:

Serval (Lightning/ Erudition)

(Lightning/ Erudition) Pela (Ice/ Nihility)

(Ice/ Nihility) Luka (Physical/ Nihility)

(Physical/ Nihility) Hook (Fire/ Destruction)

It is worth noting that all the above 4-star characters are a great addition to any beginner’s account.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 free 4-star character event overview

Aetherium Wars is designed to be a holographic combat (Image via HoYoverse)

According to officials, Aetherium Wars is an influential online gaming brand in the Honkai Star Rail universe. They have collaborated with the Interastral Peace Corporation (IPC) to host the offline tournament for fans on Jarillo VI.

During the holographic event, participants must use and nurture the Aether Spirit to compete for the championship title. These companions can be found in the Victory Zones and are considered digital replicas of the original entity created to take part in the fight.

Moreover, the IPC has launched the tournament to analyze the participating species as compatible fighting combat companions. They are classified under mechanical, humanoid, and aberrant types, with each countering another during battle. It works similarly to the Toughness mechanism, where enemies take extra damage from their weaknesses.

Hence, it is important to pick up the companion types accordingly to secure easy victories. In addition, one can unlock more powerful Aether Spirits as they advance through the competition.

Defeat the Championship Contenders to progress in the free 4-star event (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 livestream has also highlighted that the Victory Zones will be spread out across Herta Space Station, Jarillo VI, and Xianzhou Luofu. The rewards are allotted to those who defeat the Championship Contender in each zone and complete the hyperlink challenges.

The version 1.4 update is expected to be released on October 11, 2023, across all platforms, including PlayStation 5. It will feature Jingliu and Topaz as the playable 5-star characters in the limited-time Warp.