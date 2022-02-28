4 strangest things Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers have said in the game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers are the highlight of the game. The villagers are not only adorable to look at, but also extremely fun to interact with due to their varied personality types.

However, villagers have a tendency to say the creepiest things sometimes, ending up leaving the player feeling extremely uncomfortable. Here are some of the strangest things that Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers have said to players.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers have said some very strange things to players

1) Chrissy and her basement

Chrissy is a peppy villager in New Horizons and has an adorable appearance. However, she can be rather creepy as well, especially when she is talking about her downtime in her home's basement, as can be seen in her conversation with this player.

As one Redditor pointed out, it is highly likely that the player's older villagers probably never moved out.

2) Bill speaking about owning 458 ducks

Bill is a duck villager in New Horizons. Naturally, the Animal Crossing Redditor found it extremely unsettling when Bill gave him information about where he could get ducks for free, while also revealing that he owns 458 of them.

The dialog also prompted many to ask what one can even do with that many ducks.

3) Anabelle

Anabelle is a peppy anteater villager in New Horizons, but she may have gone a bit overboard with her enthusiasm in this conversation she had with a player.

While it is not entirely uncommon for villagers to sell items to players, Anabelle may have gotten a bit too comfortable with the player when she offered them her used toilet.

4) Anchovy

Anchovy is a lazy bird villager in New Horizons, and is generally considered to be quite spaced out most of the time. However, the Redditor was definitely not expecting these questions when they received an outfit from the lazy bird.

While it is not uncommon for people to ask if the clothes they gifted someone fit well, "Do the holes fit?" is generally not the way players would expect this question to be worded.

