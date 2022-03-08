4 things Animal Crossing: New Horizons doesn't want its players to know

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been entertaining its users for over two years. Even then, there are some secrets in the game that many players might still be unaware of.

There are several well-known facts about the game. However, some have been spoken of so little it seems like Nintendo is trying to keep these things a secret.

Here are some such "secrets" that Nintendo is keeping from its Animal Crossing: New Horizons player base.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons "secrets" that Nintendo might be keeping from its players

1) Holding out a net can prevent a wasp sting

New Horizons players often shake trees to get goodies out of them. On occasion, however, they might lay their hands on a beehive instead of goodies, resulting in them getting stung by wasps.

Ruckus @Ruckus750 #ACNH if you hold the net and buffer the net swing during the shocked animation, you will auto catch the wasp frame 1! #AnimalCrossing if you hold the net and buffer the net swing during the shocked animation, you will auto catch the wasp frame 1! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/GUssJXuclR

Although this event is primarily unavoidable, players can try their luck by holding out a net before shaking the tree. That way, if a wasp is coming out of the tree, players can catch it using the net.

2) Players can move whole flowers and trees

Flowers and trees can often grow in locations that are not visually pleasing for the New Horizons player. However, players are not entirely helpless in this situation since they can shovel up flowers or trees and relocate them wherever they want to.

TwoSixNine @TwoSixNine #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch You can eat fruit to move a fully grown tree in Animal Crossing so you can keep your island extra tidy You can eat fruit to move a fully grown tree in Animal Crossing so you can keep your island extra tidy 🍒🍑🍊 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/aJW4Sa9f5P

Players must note that they must be sufficiently powered up by eating fruit first to do this with trees.

3) Crafted items can sell for more than simply the material itself

New Horizons requires players to craft various items within the game. These crafted items require different kinds of raw materials that players will have to acquire from their island.

While players can sell the raw materials themselves and make a few bells from Timmy and Tommy Nook, using those raw materials to craft an item and sell the crafted item will yield them a lot more bells.

4) Players can sometimes dig up bells from the ground

Whenever players spot a glowing spot on the ground, they can dig up a hole to earn 1000 bells from it.

If they wish to increase the amount they earn, players can plant 10,000 bells and grow a money tree at the glowing spot, which will yield them three times the amount. However, they must remember that a money tree can only yield bells once.

These are some popular secrets that might benefit Animal Crossing: New Horizons players.

