4 things to do if you're bored in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Nintendo's fifth life-simulation title, which generally has a lot of activities for players to participate in every day. However, much like in real life, there will be days in the game when players cannot seem to find anything interesting to do, such as tasks or challenges.

Players are always on the lookout for things to do on such lazy days in the game. With that in mind, here are a few things that players can try to do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons when they feel bored.

Things you can do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons when you're bored

1) Customize outfits for yourself

Oftentimes, people enjoy playing dress-up when they are bored, trying to look for new outfit ideas that they can pull off. New Horizons players can also do this within the game with the help of the Pro Designer app on their NookPhone.

Players can try out different outfits that they have on their NookPhone and create any outfit of their choice.

Furthermore, once they have unlocked the Able Sisters' Shop, players can share their outfit ideas with other players by sharing the custom code for the same. They can even make use of other players' outfit ideas through the same method.

2) Redecorate parts of your island

New Horizons players are generally always guilty of wanting to redecorate certain places on their island.

tania 🍒 @tanjpg it’s time for me to go back and redecorate my acnh island for good it’s time for me to go back and redecorate my acnh island for good https://t.co/WB8tDRAwFJ

Players can make use of these dull days in the game to do just that. They can take their time to slowly create an area on their island that will be as perfect as they imagined it to be.

3) Plant Bell trees

If there's nothing very interesting to do, players of Animal Crossing: New Horizons may use this time to make more money. This can simply be done by planting more Bell trees on the island.

Jendo @Jenoblade Kapp'n took me to an island full of bell trees!! #ACNH Kapp'n took me to an island full of bell trees!! #ACNH https://t.co/42DWNy9rVE

The process of planting Bell trees is also fairly simple; it is not a tedious task either, and players get to be at least 30,000 Bells richer by the end of the process.

All they need are 10,000 Bells and a shovel.

4) Hang out with friends virtually

Players can also opt to hang out with their real-life friends in New Horizons by flying out to each other's islands, where they can pick fruit, plant flowers, or participate in some other fun activities together. This way, players will get to spend time with their friends, and boredom will be kept at bay.

These are some of the most fun things players can do when they are bored while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

