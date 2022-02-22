5 most beautiful island ideas in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is primarily a game where players can design and decorate a deserted island as per their wishes. Players in the game truly live up to this expectation and have often created islands that have left the community in awe with their talent and eye for precision.

However, many other players require some inspiration to create the island of their dreams. Here are some of the most beautiful island ideas that Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have executed so far.

Most beautiful Animal Crossing: New Horizons island ideas

1) Pop culture-themed islands

Players often recreate scenes from different movies, series, or even other games on their in-game islands. However, on rare occasions, players have based their entire islands on such pop culture references.

In one such instance, a Stardew Valley fan had recreated the game in her New Horizons island. The island was so well planned and detailed that it even elicited a response from ConcernedApe, the developer of Stardew Valley.

2) Rural islands

Going back to basics is always a good idea, and several players make use of this idea while designing their New Horizons islands.

A basic rural theme can make a player's island look very bright, giving it a rustic aesthetic, making it look extremely earthy and beautiful.

3) Castles on the islands

Players can have a very old European setting on their islands by building several wintry castles on them, giving the island a very antique look.

𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧 @Thorin_ACNH Here are the best roommates Here are the best roommates 🏰 https://t.co/aZB10qKaoP

The rest of the island can also sport similar rocky settings, making the island look very much like something out of Game of Thrones.

4) Urban themes

As opposed to the rural and rustic settings, players can also opt for a very urban and city-like theme, resembling their real-life setting.

Building different spaces like parks, streets, and different kinds of institutions on the island can give it a very urban look, which can appeal to many players' aesthetics.

5) Beach setting

Animal Crossing: New Horizons takes place on a deserted island, so a beach theme is one of the most obvious themes that players can go for in the game.

Adding lots of water bodies as well as brightly colored items and benches across the island can give it a very summery, beachy vibe and bring up the energy levels on the island.

Players must remember that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is all about bringing out their own creativity. Therefore, while they can take inspiration from other players' islands, the perfect island can only be created from their own imagination.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

