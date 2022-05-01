4 most unique themes for Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has its primary aim set for its players in designing the island to create a hospitable environment for themselves and the other villagers residing on their island. More often than not, for this task, players go all out and come up with the most creative island designs.

However, a lot of people want their islands to look as unique and versatile as possible so they would stand out. With that in mind, here are some of the most unique design ideas for Animal Crossing: New Horizons players to use for their islands.

Most unique Animal Crossing: New Horizons island ideas players can use

1) Safari-themed island

A safari-themed island would be fairly easy to recreate in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, not many players tend to go for this option.

Players can simply design a safari on their island by making use of a variety of trees, along with tent houses and other similar decorations.

Since the game already offers anthropomorphic villagers, players could specifically aim to get villagers who would suit the safari theme.

2) Underwater island

New Horizons islands are located right next to the ocean. Therefore, an underwater island is something that players can create with ease.

AJayy



A transition area I have been working on from my entrance on my Underwater KidCore island.

A transition area I have been working on from my entrance on my Underwater KidCore island.

#ACNH #AnimalCrossing Run through the Coral to get to the other side

Players simply have to craft trees to look like corals and marine fauna, which can easily be done using DIY recipes from different sets like the Mermaid set, the Shell set, and others.

3) Moroccan island

A Moroccan island is something players have not created a lot in the game yet, even though it can easily be done using items from the Moroccan DIY set added with the 2.0 update.

Players can use different seating-furniture items, rugs, and more to create a Moroccan-looking island. Signature Moroccan rooftops and greenery can also be added to complete the look.

4) Rainbow-themed island

While the idea may seem childish, a Rainbow-themed Animal Crossing island can be quite an interesting creation in the game. It makes the island look a lot more colorful and vibrant, and players can use a variety of items on this island since almost all kinds of furniture would look good on it.

emi🌈 vtuber Welcome to Sweetberry an island full of colours and rainbows I hope anyone that visits enjoys their time on my island DA: 8371-2842-5566 #animalcrossing #acnh

Players can even color-code their villagers' homes to represent a rainbow, which can look quite cool if executed perfectly.

These are some of the most unique island design ideas that most New Horizons players are yet to try out.

