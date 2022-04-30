4 weirdest things in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It has been two years since the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and throughout this time, the developers have regularly released a variety of items for players to enjoy in the game. However, amid the many items in the game, there are several that players have not been able to make sense of.

While there were already quite a few weird things in the game, Nintendo still decided to add some more with its recent 2.0 update released back in November 2021. Here are some of the weirdest things that players have encountered in Animal Crossing: New Horizons after the 2.0 update was released.

Weirdest things players have witnessed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Titan Arum

The Titan Arum, commonly known as the corpse flower, was one of the weirdest additions to Nintendo's life-simulation title in the 2.0 update. This is partly because of the real-life attributes of the flower, such as its stench, among other things.

The corpse flower is also one of the tallest flowers in the world, with its height ranging from six to eight feet. The reason why Nintendo added this flower to its list of items is a mystery players are yet to solve.

2) Rescue Mannequin

A Rescue Mannequin is a common sight for players who may have taken CPR lessons in their lives. However, there is no real use for this item in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

That said, this item can be considered a stand-in for a real person. Players have been getting very innovative when it comes to using this seemingly absurd item that Nintendo added to New Horizons with the 2.0 update.

3) Cold Sleep Pod

A Cold Sleep Pod is something that any science fiction fan is familiar with. However, players cannot understand why they, or any of their villagers, would ever need to go into a state of cryogenic sleep in this cheerful life-simulation title.

Regardless, if the need ever arises, the Nook brothers will be ready with these pods at their disposal.

4) Creepy Skeleton

The only time of the year players can use the Creepy Skeleton without it looking completely out of place is during Halloween.

However, players have their doubts about how the Nook brothers came to acquire this weird bone structure and why they are selling it so nonchalantly over the counter.

These are some of the weirdest items players have been introduced to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the 2.0 update.

