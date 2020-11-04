Among Us has lately risen to prominence after lying dormant for more than two years. It has been around for quite a while and came into the limelight after several popular streamers picked up the game on Twitch. Among Us features the crewmates and impostors who are among them and tries to sabotage their progress and eliminate the crewmates as they try and complete several tasks.

The game usually involves the impostor masterfully and craftily deceiving other players and deflecting the blame to prevent themselves from getting ejected and finally winning the game.

Many users look for the names that they can incorporate in-game. In this article, we list out the 40 best Among Us names to keep in November 2020.

40 best Among Us names to keep in November 2020

#1 BeGone

#2 Name.Less

#3 Dead_Body

#4 Cadaver

#5 TakeNo'L'

#6 I.M.Poster

#7 YouVented

#8 NoSurvival

#9 Terror

#10 Vandal

#11 Reported

#12 AwMan!

#13 DoomeD

#14 (T_T)

#15 JuanKill

#16 Harbinger

#17 .Sherlock.

#18 RedIsSus

#19 NumeroUno

#20 Where?

#21 Everyone

#22 Jellybeans

#23 Coupe

#24 BodyInElec

#25 -ZeuS-

#26 Venom

#27 Scream!

#28 F3AR

#29 Forbidden

#30 DʎRK

#31 SedLyf

#32 Argon

#33 TheCreeps

#34 ItsBlue

#35 Apex

#36 StoodStill

#37 MrObvious

#38 Corpse

#39 Conquest

#40 Last.

The players can further use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to add special fonts/symbols to their names.

How to change the name in Among Us?

It’s quite easy to change the name in Among Us. Users can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: First, open Among Us and click on the ‘Online’ tab.

Next, players would have to click on the name-change option located at the top of the screen. Step 3: Paste any of the aforementioned names in the text field and click on the ‘OK’ button. The name will be changed.

