How to get an ‘almost’ blank name in Among Us: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Among Us was developed by American company InnerSloth and was released in 2018. However, it has only recently become popular and is currently one of the most played games worldwide.

In the game, crewmates have to complete their tasks to prep the spaceship. Meanwhile, the imposters have to kill all the crewmates and sabotage their progress.

The game features three maps – The Skeld, Mira HQ, and Polus.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to get an almost blank name in Among Us.

How to get an ‘almost’ blank name in Among Us

(It is important to note that players can only have an almost blank name in the mobile version of the game – Android / iOS)

Here are the steps that players can follow to have an almost blank name in Among Us:

Step 1: Users have to first search for Unicode Character U+318D’, which is also called ‘Hangul Letter Araea’. They can also click here to find the U+318D code.

Step 2: Players will then have to copy the text between the quotation marks, as shown in the following picture:

Copy the text in Quotation Marks

Step 3: Lastly, they will have to paste it while changing their names in Among Us.

You can watch the video given below to know more about almost invisible (blank) names in Among Us:

How to change your name in Among Us

Players can follow these steps to change their names in Among Us:

Step 1: First, open the game and click on the ‘Online’ tab.

First, open the game and click on the ‘Online’ tab. Step 2: Now, click on the name-change option present on the top of the screen.

Now, click on the name-change option present on the top of the screen. Step 3: Paste the copied name in the text field and click on the ‘OK’ button.

