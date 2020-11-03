5 best Among Us discord servers in 2020

Despite having been released over two years ago, Among Us has emerged as one of the most popular games of 2020. It was even one of the most streamed games in the 3rd quarter of the year.

In the game, crewmates have to complete their tasks in a spaceship while keeping an eye out for an impostor among them. Meanwhile, the imposter has to sabotage the crewmates' progress and try to kill them.

In this article, we list out 5 of the most popular Among Us discord servers right now.

5 best discord servers for Among Us in 2020

#1 Innersloth

The official Innersloth discord server

The official discord server of Innersloth has over 626 thousand members and is one of the most popular servers among players. Currently, its matchmaking category has 60 voice channels. It also has a separate text-channel for users who don’t use VC (Voice Chat).

Players can click here to join the official discord server of Innersloth.

#2 Among Us

The Among Us discord server

The server ‘Among Us’ has around 535 thousand users. It has separate text-channels for players from different regions and offers 180 voice lobbies, which is significantly more than that of the official discord server of Innersloth.

Click here to join this server.

#3 Among Us Community

The Among Us Community discord server

The next discord server on this list is called ‘Among Us Community’. It currently boasts a member count of 223 thousand and has 200 voice lobbies for players to utilize. Among Us tournaments are also regularly hosted on the server.

To join this discord server, click here.

#4 Among Us LFG

The Among Us LFG discord server

Among Us LFG is another active discord server related to the popular game. Over 159 thousand players are a part of it, and it has 199 voice channels.

Users can click here to join this server.

#5 Among Us

The Among Us discord server

This server is also named ‘Among Us’ and has a member count of over 124 thousand. It has 150 different voice channels for players to use.

Join this server by clicking here.

