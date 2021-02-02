40 best stylish Free Fire guild names with symbols in February 2021

Guilds are an essential component in Garena Free Fire. Players can create or join guilds to participate in guild tournaments and earn dog tags, which can be used to obtain numerous rewards.

They can also complete the daily quest or open guild supplies to get guild tokens, useable to redeem numerous rewards from the in-game store.

Many users desire to have stylish names to make them stand out from other guilds.

40 stylish Free Fire guild names with symbols

#1 ƗΜΜØŘŦΔŁŞ

#2 几丨Ꮆ卄ㄒ爪卂尺乇

#3 ༺ƈօռզʊɛʀօʀֆ༻

#4 +ℌ𝔲𝔯𝔯𝔦𝔠𝔞𝔫𝔢+

#5 ⊹•𝙁𝙪𝙧𝙮•⊹

#6 ★ᑭᗝᎥᔕᗝᑎ★

#7 -𝙸̷𝚗̷𝚟̷𝚒̷𝚗̷𝚌̷𝚒̷𝚋̷𝚕̷𝚎̷-

#8 ٭ᏖᎥᎷᏋᏝᏋᏕᏕ٭

#9 Ɠ尺ΛƔƐナ

#10 ༒ŤнƐ ƜΛŁŁ༒

#11 <MƜΛ尺尺ɪØ尺>

#12 _🄽🅄🄲🄻🄴🄰🅁_

#13 ×𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐦×

#14 𝓓𝓾𝓮𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓼ジ

#15 ~𝕿𝖊𝖗𝖗𝖔𝖗~

#16 𓂀 ℙ𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕠𝕞 𓂀

#17 ⡷⠂DΞДΓH⠐⢾

#18 ★彡ᴅᴀɴɢᴇʀ彡★

#19 $гацgнтёя

#20 _🅼🅸🆂🅴🆁🆈_

#21 丅ᕼᗴᛕᎥᒪᒪᗴᖇᔕ

#22 ☬ƝƖƝʆƛƧ☬

#23 *Апgёя*

#24 ïηςußuš

#25 `ƤĦØβƗΔ`

#26 ᵢ𝚌ₑ Cₒᄂ𝚍

#27 |Tₒᵣᗰₑ𝚗𝚝|

#28 [D̴a̴w̴n̴]

#29 𝒲𝒶𝓉𝑒𝓇𝒻𝒶𝓁𝓁乡

#30 ~ƤΔƗŇ~

#31 ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴏʟᴠᴇꜱ-

#32 ༺ꁝꏂ꒒꒒༻

#33 Δϙυα!!!

#34 Cаяcа$$

#35 FЯФИΓLIИΞ

#36 ★𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝★

#37 •丅ᗴᖇᖇᎥᖴƳ•

#38 ᑭᗩᑎᎥᑕ☬

#39 ꧁𒆜🅷🅾🆁🆁🅾🆁𒆜꧂

#40 ֆɦǟɖօա

How to change guild names in Garena Free Fire

Only guild leaders/officers can change the guild's name. Players can follow the steps below to do so:

Step 1: They have to open Free Fire and press the 'Guild' icon.

Press the edit icon beside the existing guild name.

Step 2: In the guild section, they must press the edit icon beside the current guild name.

Enter the new guild name and press the button with the diamond symbol

Step 3: A dialog box appears, prompting them to enter the new guild name. After entering the desired name in the text field, gamers can press the button with the diamond symbol.

Diamonds will get deducted, and the guild name will be changed.

