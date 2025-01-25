5 advanced tips and tricks to dominate as Loba in Apex Legends Season 23

With the release of the Apex Legends Season 23 mid-season patch, the devs bestowed several game-changing buffs to Loba. Since then, this Support Legend’s pick rate has risen substantially. During most Ranked matches, a player from every team can be seen using Loba, especially those who tend to fight more than others.

Since she has become one of the popular picks, players might wonder how they can master this Support Legend’s playstyle.

This article discusses five advanced tips and tricks to help players dominate the arena while playing as Loba in Apex Legends Season 23.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the writer’s opinion.

Five tips and tricks that you should master to dominate as Loba in Apex Legends Season 23

1) Take all Shield Cells using Loba’s Ultimate ability while you are contesting

Shield Cells in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

One of the things you should be doing when you get contested in a PoI (Point of Interest) is to steal/take all the Shield Cells available in the area. After doing that, adversaries won’t be able to get healing items, especially the ones that heal shields. While they are desperately looking for heals, you, along with your team members, can easily catch them off guard and secure the squad wipe.

Since you’ll have a significant amount of Shield Cells at your disposal, winning the fight will become a piece of cake.

2) Choose Loba’s EVO upgrades wisely

Brand New Bag upgrade can grant everyone in Loba's team a Gold Backpack (Image via EA)

Besides the loadout, the EVO upgrades make each Legend stand out from the others, and Loba is not an exception. Depending on your playstyle, it's best to choose the ones that suit you the most.

If you like to stick with your team quite a lot, then Shopping Spree and Brand New Bag are your best choices. The former allows all players of the team to pick an extra item from Loba’s Black Market while the latter grants everyone a Gold Backpack.

If you like playing as a lone wolf who creates openings for their teammates, upgrades like Wolf’s Claws and Escape Artist are excellent. Wolf’s Claws bestows Loba a decent speed boost and weapon-ready speed after she uses her Tactical Ability while the latter regenerates a portion of her Shields.

3) Help your team to make sure they get good gear

You can easily acquire high-tier loot with Loba (Image via EA)

Among all the changes Loba received in Apex Legends Season 23, her Passive Ability was untouched. Therefore, same as before, you can see high-tier loot through walls. When you land in a PoI with substantial loot, you can easily help your teammates acquire good sets of gear.

Certain maps like World’s Edge feature loot vaults. Since Loba can now open them without needing the Vault Key, everyone on the team can easily get their hand on high-tier gear very easily. However, make sure to open the vault as soon as you can or adversaries will get their hands on the loot.

4) Use Loba’s Tactical Ability to gain the upper hand in every fight

Loba's abilities in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Unlike before, Loba has two charges of her Tactical Ability, making it quite potent in fights. Previously, this Support character would become insignificant if she ended up making a wrong decision while using the ability. Now, she can freely move around using Burglar’s Best Friend without much restriction, especially when engaged in a fight.

As Loba, you can secure rooftops of various buildings to gain height advantage and hit the enemies from above. Additionally, when in a pinch, you can use the abovementioned ability to gain space and heal up. If used correctly, the ability will give you enough time to use a Shield Battery and re-engage.

5) Use Loba’s Black Market right after landing to acquire meta weapons

Loba's Ultimate ability in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

If you don’t use meta weapons, there is a high chance you will get eliminated most of the time. Therefore, you should be resorting to meta-defining weapons. Since you can use Loba’s Black Market right after landing in Apex Legends Season 23, you can easily get your hands on meta-defining weapons such as Peacekeeper, Mastiff, Flatline, Nemesis, and more.

Getting these weapons in possession will significantly increase your win rate by a substantial margin.

