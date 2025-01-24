Loba might be the newest meta character in Apex Legends Season 23

Apex Legends Season 23 has introduced significant changes to Legend abilities. The latest balance update on January 7, 2025, has made even more interesting adjustments to various character kits. Among those positively impacted, Loba has emerged as a strong meta-tier character for the current season, and rightly so.

This article explores why Loba might be the newest meta character in the Apex Legends Season 23.

Note: Some aspects of this article contain the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

Why is Loba currently meta in Apex Legends Season 23?

Since the Astral Anomaly update dropped, Loba's pick rate in Apex Legends has surged from single digits to around 18-20%. Support Legends, in general, have received buffs with this update. However, Loba stands out due to her versatility, and the latest buffs to her kit make her an excellent choice for both solo players and pre-made teams.

Before we dive deeper, let's examine the recent changes to Loba's kit:

Black Market (Ultimate ability)

Ultimate starts with 99% charge (was 50%)

Added griefing protection

Can now be remotely picked up

Can now grab banners (does not consume a Black Market usage)

Can now open vaults without a key, but no EVO is awarded

Stealing vault loot no longer breaks Black Market, but can only be done by Loba and will still set off the alarm

Can once again take loot from Explosive holds

Removed delay after placing Black Market before it becomes useable

Small meds (shield cells and syringes) no longer consume a Black Market usage

Trials, Big Maude, and Caustic Labs loot no longer appears in Black Market

Burglar’s Best Friend (Tactical ability)

Now has two charges

Reduced Tac toss time slightly and recovery time significantly

Reduced sound FX and VFX on thrown bracelet

Eye for Quality (Passive ability)

Loba can ADS when unarmed to see the loot UI for items highlighted by her passive

With these changes outlined, let's focus on how they impact gameplay in Apex Legends.

Black Market

Having good-quality weapons, attachments, and armor is crucial for gaining an edge over opponents. Loba's Black Market allows players to quickly loot from a distance without physically opening boxes.

The latest updates to the Black Market allow Loba to effortlessly break into Vaults and secure high-rarity loot without any repercussions. Additionally, she can now swipe small healables without sacrificing her Black Market loot boxes.

A significant quality-of-life update is her ability to retrieve the death banners of her teammates. This is a game-changer and a key reason to pick Loba in the current Apex Legends Season 23 meta.

Loba using Black Market (Image via EA)

Burglar's Best Friend

Loba has often faced criticism for her poor mobility. Her tactical ability, Burglar's Best Friend, did provide some mobility. However, its long cooldown disincentived players from using it often.

The recent changes to her kit in Apex Legends Season 23 Split 2 give Burglar's Best Friend two charges, making the character a highly versatile pick. She can easily close gaps with enemies and swiftly return to her team by deploying her Tactical again.

Eye for Quality

The changes to Eye for Quality, Loba's passive ability, aren't major but still offer a valuable quality-of-life improvement for the character.

Overall, the enhancements to Loba's Black Market are a major reason for the significant increase in her pick rate. It looks like she may also become a prominent figure in competitive ALGS gameplay.

That's all there is to know about Loba being the newest meta character in Apex Legends Season 23. For more related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's esports section.

