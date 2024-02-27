How to play Loba in Apex Legends

Loba is a Support Class Legend in Apex Legends. She offers significant utility to her team, providing every member with some of the best loot. Introduced in Season 5, Loba has seen a massive surge in her pick rate since the class-system overhaul in Season 16.

Furthermore, her kit is quite versatile and provides not only team utility but also helps with mobility, which has been further improved with the Apex Legends Season 20 update.

This article will provide an in-depth analysis of all aspects of Loba's kit and abilities and detail how to use them the best. Read on to know more.

What are Loba's abilities in Apex Legends?

Loba's kit is quite interesting, given her placement in the Support Class. She has a great mobility tool while featuring one of the best looting tools in the game. Below is a list of her abilities:

Eye for Quality (Passive): You can see Epic and Legendary rarity loot through walls. This ability is restricted to quite a wide radius of 112.5 meters. Burglar's Best Friend (Tactical): You can throw your jump-drive bracelet and teleport where it lands. It can be used mid-air and has a maximum range of 71 meters when thrown from even ground. Black Market Boutique (Ultimate): You throw down a pillar-like structure that encapsulates all loot within an area. You can draw unlimited ammo from it. Furthermore, you get the option to draw two items of any rarity, such as any attachments, health packs, shields, etc.

Following the Season 20 update, she also has access to the following Legend Upgrade perks:

Level 2 Upgrades

Market Expansion: The Black Market Boutique's range is increased by 25%.

The Black Market Boutique's range is increased by 25%. Shopping Spree: Loba gets the option to take one additional item from Black Markets.

Level 3 Upgrades

Tactical Upgrade : Reduce the cooldown for your tactical ability by five seconds.

: Reduce the cooldown for your tactical ability by five seconds. High Value: Increase the range and height of your tactical ability.

As far as choosing the best perks goes, it entirely depends on your style. If you are solo queuing and want to stick to a selfish playstyle, stick with Shopping Spree and High Value. If not, you can always opt for the other two perks.

How to use Loba in Apex Legends?

Loba's kit is pretty straightforward. Being a support Legend, you should never be the first person engaging against enemy teams in Apex Legends. When you skydive from the dropship and head near your preferred POI, use your Passive Ability to look for areas with the best loot and land accordingly.

Since you have a great tool for mobility, use it to create off angles. Use your creativity to find hard-to-reach places and be a constant hindrance against enemy players. If you're flushed out, use your Burglar's Best Friend to run close to your team.

Lastly, always use your Black Market Boutique to resupply your ammunition and get your hands on the best loot. Whenever you head into a new POI or wipe out a squad, drop down your Black Market Boutique and quickly swipe off the required items. This will ensure you don't spend all your time looting, and you can utilize it to scope out other teams.

