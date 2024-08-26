5 best legends to duo with Loba in Apex Legends Season 22

Loba is one of the Support characters in Apex Legends Season 22 who features a diverse ability kit that allows for quick relocation and an abundance of loot. Her signature ability can teleport her over short distances and the ultimate ability pools all the loot in an area to a single point. However, squadmates can only pick up two items at a time, excluding ammo which has no limit.

Apex Legends has a diverse roster of characters divided into five distinct groups - Assault, Skirmishers, Recon, Support, and Controllers. Fans can pick any of these to combo with Loba, but a few duos can benefit more from her abilities than others.

This article will highlight the best duo picks for Loba in Apex Legends Season 22.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the author.

What are the best duo legends for Loba in Apex Legends Season 22?

Here is a list of all the characters that you can pair up with Loba in Apex Legends Season 22:

1) Fuse

Fuse in Apex Legends(Image via EA)

Fuse is one of the best Assault characters in the game, but requires access to a lot of loot after each gunfight. While players can simply pick up grenades from enemy deathboxes, it might not be possible during the final rounds. This is when Loba’s ultimate can be crucial for the team as everyone can gain access to all nearby loot without exposing themselves to dangerous scenarios.

2) Wattson

Wattson in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Wattson is a Controller legend with a purely defensive ability kit. Her ultimate ability takes a while to charge and players usually prefer stacking up on Ultimate Accelerators. It is a task to find these items throughout the map and Loba’s ultimate ability can make it much simpler by providing a single pick-up point to loot them.

Wattson’s ultimate is also great to place near Loba’s ultimate as it can destroy incoming explosives targeted to break the Black Market.

3) Horizon

Horizon in EA's battle royale (Image via EA)

Horizon, similar to Wattson, is heavily dependent on having access to her ultimate ability during gunfight scenarios. Loba’s ultimate can help Horizon players almost always have access to Ultimate Accelerants to recharge Black Hole faster and before the next gunfight.

She can also utilize Horizon’s Gravity Lift to gain a lot of vertical distance before deploying the signature ability and teleporting further for cover.

4) Crypto

Crypto in Legend Locker (Image via EA)

Crypto is a Recon legend who also depends on his ultimate ability, Drone EMP, to disorient and deal shield damage to enemy squads in a region. Players can use Loba’s market to quickly charge up this ability with two accelerators and have the ultimate nearly complete after every battle.

Loba is also a great teammate for Cypto users as she can retreat to his position as Cypto’s body is vulnerable while players use the drone.

5) Vantage

Recon legend Vantage (Image via EA)

Vantage is slowly entering the meta as her ultimate ability can down almost all players with just two sniper shots. However, they need to have bullets recharged to score knocks and eliminations. Vantage mains can also take up the route of looting any available Golden Helmets to reduce the recharge time for all their abilities.

Alternatively, Loba players can capitalize on this chance and secure the Helmet to provide the team with more Black Markets throughout the game.

That is all you need to know about the best duo legends for Loba in Apex Legends. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

