5 Amazing games coming out after E3 2019

Pratyay FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 May 2019, 11:10 IST

Cyberpunk 2077

It's almost time for E3 and although Sony and EA won't be gracing us with their presece this year, there are still a number of great games to look forward to. Let's take a look at 5 of the best games that will release after E3 this year.

#5 Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield

The Nintendo Switch has turned out to be a roaring success two years since release and we've already seen Pokemon Lets's go Eevee and Let's go Pikachu have already released on the system but they're a more causal experience.

The first proper Pokemon RPG's for the system - Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Sheild - will be released some time in the fall and we should find a lot more details about the project at E3.

You can check out the trailer below:

#4 Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal

Another great game coming out after E3 2019 will be Doom Eternal, which will also be one of the first game released on the Google Stadia platform. Doom Eternal looks set to be the biggest and baddest Doom yet, taking everything it's predecessor did well and amping it up to a new level.

We will find out more about Doom Eternal at E3 including a release date. Till then, check out one of the trailers below:

#3 Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order

We already know the release date for EA's next Star Wars game. Thankfully this one isn't a vehicle for lootboxes and is a single-player Star Wars story helmed by the talented folks over at Respawn Entertainment.

The game takes place after the infamous Order 66 and we take control of Cal Kestis who's trying his best to lay low in the empire. Check out the trailer below:

