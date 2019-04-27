WWE 2K20: 6 Superstars from 2K19 who will not be in the next game

Chris Jericho is now with All Elite Wrestling

WWE 2K20 comes out in November this year and we've been taking an early look at the game in the last few weeks.

Today, we take a look at some Superstars who will most likely not be a part of the WWE roster becuase they have parted ways with the company since the last game in the series was released. If we get an All Elite Wrestling game in the future, we could see some of these names feature on it.

#6 Tye Dillinger

Tye Dillinger was released in February

We start off our list with the 'Perfect 10' Tye Dillinger. Dillinger's second run with WWE started so well with him gaining traction in NXT. He then made his made roster debut at the #10 slot in the 2017 Royal Rumble but it all went wrong after he was called up full-time on SmackDown Live.

Dillinger stopped getting any television time soon after his call-up, and even when he did, it was to stare at the lights. Dillinger reprotedly even asked to be sent back to NXT but his request was refused. He was finally released by WWE earlier this year in February.

#5 Goldust

Goldust was released by WWE earlier this year

Goldust may be a WWE legend but there is almost no chance that he will be in WWE 2K20. The man behind Goldust, Dustin Runnels, was released from WWE earlier this year after Triple H pushed Vince McMahon to do it. Goldust had recently returned from injury but with WWE's sizeable roster, it was unlikely that he would get any television time.

Runnels has now signed with WWE's arch-rivals, All Elite Wrestling, and looks set to face his half-brother Cody at All In 2: Double or Nothing. With Runnels now with AEW, it's highly unlikely that he will be in the WWE 2K20 roster.

