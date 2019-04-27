×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE 2K20: 6 Superstars from 2K19 who will not be in the next game

Pratyay
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
382   //    27 Apr 2019, 11:32 IST

Chris Jericho is now with All Elite Wrestling
Chris Jericho is now with All Elite Wrestling

WWE 2K20 comes out in November this year and we've been taking an early look at the game in the last few weeks.

Today, we take a look at some Superstars who will most likely not be a part of the WWE roster becuase they have parted ways with the company since the last game in the series was released. If we get an All Elite Wrestling game in the future, we could see some of these names feature on it.

#6 Tye Dillinger

Tye Dillinger was released in February
Tye Dillinger was released in February

We start off our list with the 'Perfect 10' Tye Dillinger. Dillinger's second run with WWE started so well with him gaining traction in NXT. He then made his made roster debut at the #10 slot in the 2017 Royal Rumble but it all went wrong after he was called up full-time on SmackDown Live.

Dillinger stopped getting any television time soon after his call-up, and even when he did, it was to stare at the lights. Dillinger reprotedly even asked to be sent back to NXT but his request was refused. He was finally released by WWE earlier this year in February.

#5 Goldust

Goldust was released by WWE earlier this year
Goldust was released by WWE earlier this year

Goldust may be a WWE legend but there is almost no chance that he will be in WWE 2K20. The man behind Goldust, Dustin Runnels, was released from WWE earlier this year after Triple H pushed Vince McMahon to do it. Goldust had recently returned from injury but with WWE's sizeable roster, it was unlikely that he would get any television time.

Runnels has now signed with WWE's arch-rivals, All Elite Wrestling, and looks set to face his half-brother Cody at All In 2: Double or Nothing. With Runnels now with AEW, it's highly unlikely that he will be in the WWE 2K20 roster.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Chris Jericho Luke Harper WWE 2K20
Advertisement
How AEW Wrestling TakeOver WWE (WWE 2K19 Custom Story)
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: 6 Superstars who could be the cover star
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20 Roster: 6 Superstars who could feature for the first time
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: 5 Superstars who should be featured on the showcase mode
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: Potential release date and updates to gameplay
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: 6 Highest-Rated Women Superstars in the Game
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: 5 Things we need to see
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: 8 lowest-rated superstars in the game
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars with the highest ratings in WWE 2K19
RELATED STORY
NBA 2K20: Release Date Update, Trailer, New Features & Gameplay Details
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us