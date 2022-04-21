5 amazing ports on Nintendo Switch that don't get the recognition they deserve

When one thinks of the Nintendo Switch, the first thing that comes to mind would be the Japanese publisher's own lineup of vibrant games. This is immediately followed by solid ports like Skyrim, DOOM, and Dark Souls.

On that note, there are several mainstream ports from bigger consoles that have seen remarkable ports to the handheld console.

id Software @idSoftware With the final chapter of DOOM Eternal, The Ancient Gods - Part Two, now available on Nintendo Switch, we wanted to give a huge shoutout to our partners at @PanicButtonGame for the amazing collaboration, and a big thanks to all the fans for your patience and support. With the final chapter of DOOM Eternal, The Ancient Gods - Part Two, now available on Nintendo Switch, we wanted to give a huge shoutout to our partners at @PanicButtonGame for the amazing collaboration, and a big thanks to all the fans for your patience and support. https://t.co/RAWynGKm8S

With so many big names at the forefront, it's no surprise that certain game renditions get overlooked. These games, while not on par with efforts from major developers like Panic Button, are still admirable conversions in their own way.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 Nintendo Switch ports that are both solid in their technical makeup and are good games in general

1) Ultra Age

A little-known gem from developers Next Stage and Visual Darts, this sci-fi action game fills the void of modern character action games on the Nintendo Switch.

The narrative and writing, featuring the hero Age on a journey to save mankind from extinction, might be forgettable. However, the focus of the game - the combat - isn't.

Ultra Age is a fluid hack and slash reminiscent of Devil May Cry and Nier Automata. The visuals are understandably murky as it is an Unreal Engine 4 game. However, the enemy design and fast-paced action do enough to divert attention.

The flurry of combos and flashes on screen look gratifying even against the small roster of enemies. However, the game still maintains a very stable 30 FPS throughout, despite the number of effects on screen.

2) Metro Redux

Developed for Nintendo Switch in-house by 4A Games, Metro Redux saw a port to the handheld in 2020.

The remastered bundle features upgraded versions of the first two Metro games: Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light. Set in the same universe as the novels of the same name, these two FPS games lean towards survival horror within the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Russia.

Thanks to a priority treatment of the port, the games run super well on the Nintendo Switch, whether on-the-go or docked. Targeting 720p in both handheld and dock (with dynamic nature in handheld), the game is one of the cleanest-looking shooters on the platform.

The visuals are carried over from the PS4 version instead of the PS3/360 originals, which means the game runs at 30 FPS. However, it is a solid 30 FPS throughout.

3) Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

The first and only Frostbite game to ever appear on a handheld system, EA's 2019 third-person shooter makes for a bold showcase.

In this fresh take on the renowned tower defense franchise, PopCap Games allows players to fully control beloved characters from either side: the Plants and the Zombies.

The game's several maps offer plenty of room to zip around and shoot down enemies with each character's upgrades and loadouts.

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville runs at a largely stable 30 FPS with surprisingly decent image quality. The lighting, textures, and draw distance take a hit, and so does the frame rate, as it is lowered from 60 FPS on other systems.

However, it is still a reasonably sharp and solid experience, with surprisingly comparable environmental density. Given the heavy-duty engine it runs on, it is odd that the game hasn't grabbed attention yet despite the port being a year old now.

4) Yooka-Laylee & the Impossible Lair

Developer Playtonic Games did a 180 with the sequel to the Banjo-Kazooie-inspired Yooka-Laylee.

The 2019 successor took notes from Nintendo's own Donkey Kong Country games with a 2.5D platformer design. This was for the better, as it ended up being a way superior game with masterful-level design, a solid soundtrack, and impressive performance on all platforms. Yes, that includes the Nintendo Switch.

The game also runs at a blistering 60 FPS at all times, which only improves precision-based gameplay. The Unity engine-driven visuals are also comparable to other consoles, depicting the same density and level of detail across character models, surfaces, and environments.

Something has to give, and that's the resolution - which renders at 765p in dock and a somewhat disappointing 540p in handheld. However, this, in no way, takes away from the fun factor or playability of the Impossible Lair.

5) DUSK

New Blood Interactive @NewBlood



DUSK for Nintendo Switch is OUT NOW. THE. WAIT. IS. OVER.DUSK for Nintendo Switchis OUT NOW. THE. WAIT. IS. OVER.DUSK for Nintendo Switch™ is OUT NOW. https://t.co/dQsfgdrDx0

Retro-themed shooters have a stable market in the current scene, and it doesn't seem like their popularity will be dying out anytime soon.

DUSK is another of many Quake and DOOM inspirations out there, but arguably one of the best. The same can be said of its Nintendo Switch conversion, steered by creator David Szymanski.

The fast-paced FPS game runs at a native 1080p in dock and native 720p in handheld. Given the shortcomings of many other Unity games on Nintendo Switch, this is a stellar job, particularly coming from a team of just a handful of people.

The frame rate is perfect for the vast majority of the time, unwavering from its 60 FPS target. One might scoff at DUSK's 90's 3D game-esque visuals, but don't let that aesthetic fool you. Under the hood, it is very much a modern game running on a modern engine.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh