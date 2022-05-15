5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons myths busted

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been available to play for over two years now, and the title keeps giving to its fans. However, like most other popular games, there are several rumors about the Nintendo life-simulation title, which may or may not be true.

Thankfully, some New Horizons players have tested out several of these rumors, many of which turned out to be myths. Here are some common New Horizons myths that people believe to be true.

Popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons rumors that are actually myths

1) Playing the ocarina yields better results for fishing

A common belief in the New Horizons community was that players who played the ocarina on the docks while fishing would yield better results.

However, this belief turned out to be a myth, as players have tried this method repeatedly and have not received positive results.

2) Balloon colors indicate the kind of item inside the balloon

Players often spot colorful balloons flying in the sky that carry items within them. A common belief was that the color of the balloon indicates the kind of item inside the balloon.

However, this turned out to be a myth, as there is no link between the color of the balloon and the item it carries. However, it has been noted that yellow balloons are more prone to carrying bells and blue balloons are likely to carry items.

3) Lawn mowers can mow over flowers

frida 🪁 @friida___ we need a lawn mower that can remove flowers and weeds without having to use a shovel #acnh we need a lawn mower that can remove flowers and weeds without having to use a shovel #acnh

A standard theory in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is that the lawn mower can mow down flowers if it is run over them. However, this has proven to be a myth. Many players have tested this theory and received no such results.

The lawn mower cannot be started automatically, and players have to push the machine around. However, if players try to push the lawn mower over flowers, the lawn mower does not move.

4) Making Orville blush can yield rare mystery islands

This theory had become quite a sensation when the rumors first began to float. Players were under the impression that if they walked into the airport and made Orville blush before they went on mystery island tours, they would have a better chance of landing on rare islands.

However, this rumor was soon ruled out as a myth. Many players who tried the hack were disappointed with the results.

5) Redd only has one real art piece every visit

Redd is notorious in Animal Crossing: New Horizons for selling fake art pieces to players. However, a common misconception is that Redd only carries one real art piece with him every time he appears on players' islands.

This has proven to be a myth, as players have often seen Redd carry either some real and some fake art pieces or all real or fake art pieces. Therefore, there is no way to guarantee that Redd carries a real art piece every time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar