5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons tricks that will save you a lot of time

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a lot of exciting things for players to do during their in-game journey through the deserted island. However, many of these things can be quite time consuming and therefore, players are always looking for hacks to make their lives easier in the game.

There are quite a few hacks in Animal Crossing: New Horizons wherein players can perform tasks in a much more time-efficient manner. Here are some of the most commonly shared tips.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips to save time

1) Craft faster

Crafting items using DIY recipes is common in New Horizons. Players use different kinds of recipes to make a multitude of things. However, sometimes these items take too long to craft.

“Your island has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft and reinforce tools, furniture, and other creature comforts.”



Website: DIY RECIPES FOR CRAFTING! #ACNH “Your island has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft and reinforce tools, furniture, and other creature comforts.”Website: animal-crossing.com/new-horizons/ DIY RECIPES FOR CRAFTING! #ACNH“Your island has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft and reinforce tools, furniture, and other creature comforts.”🍃 Website: animal-crossing.com/new-horizons/ https://t.co/uwYD7u4plV

An easy way to speed up this process is by pressing the A button on the Switch console repeatedly once the character starts crafting. This skips through the different animations that take place during the process, making it a lot faster.

2) Shake trees on mystery islands

After the 2.0 update, players can regularly visit mystery islands with Kapp'n. However, one of the most common things that players can do on these islands is shake the trees to look for some goodies in them.

Sarah (she/her) @bibliocrossing Got to visit some mystery islands and have invited my first 3 villagers. Was so happy to see Erik #acnh Got to visit some mystery islands and have invited my first 3 villagers. Was so happy to see Erik #acnh https://t.co/ExcqD1CjWI

Players will usually get something that they can use from every mystery island they visit. Therefore, it is advisable to collect these useful items from the mystery island tours.

3) Fruit can be eaten to power up

Trees can grow everywhere on Animal Crossing islands. However, sometimes they can ruin the aesthetic that the player seems to be going for with the position that they are growing in. In such cases, chopping down a tree and waiting for a new one to grow can be a very tedious process.

Instead, players can opt for a much faster option, which basically requires them to eat lots of fruit to power up. Once they are sufficiently powered, players can uproot the whole tree and relocate it wherever they deem fit.

4) Time travel

Although highly debated, time travel is one of the easiest ways in which players can save time while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Since New Horizons works in real time, there are some recipes that might take two to three days to complete. Not every player might be willing to spend that much time behind a single task, so time travel might be their best bet in such cases.

Cryshard @Cryshard1 #birthdaygirl Did a little time travel this morning since I missed Molly's birthday. Look how cute she and ketchup are! I didn't expect both of my ducks to be in the same house. #ACNH Did a little time travel this morning since I missed Molly's birthday. Look how cute she and ketchup are! I didn't expect both of my ducks to be in the same house. #ACNH #birthdaygirl https://t.co/m3CZadKkVf

Time travel allows players to go back and forth in time, so they can simply skip a few days ahead to complete any specific task at hand.

These are some of the ways in which players can save time while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

