5 announcements to expect in Genshin Impact Luna II livestream

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Oct 09, 2025 15:45 GMT
This article discusses five things that players can expect to be announced in the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream (Image via HoYoverse)
This article discusses five things that players can expect to be announced in the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact Luna II livestream is scheduled to take place on October 10, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). This program will not only announce the new characters and banners releasing in the upcoming version, but will also give players a sneak peek into the new story for the Archon Quest.

Ad

This article discusses five announcements that players can expect from the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are based on speculations and leaks, and are subject to change.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Genshin Impact Luna II livestream: 5 announcements for players to look forward to

1) New banners

Nefer is the new 5-star unit releasing in Genshin Impact Luna II (Image via HoYoverse)
Nefer is the new 5-star unit releasing in Genshin Impact Luna II (Image via HoYoverse)

New 5-star character Nefer's debut banner will be available in Genshin Impact Luna II, and announcements regarding the same are expected to be made during the special livestream. Additionally, the developers will announce rerun banners for the patch (Arlecchino, Furina, and Zhongli, as per leaks from reputed leaker HomDGCat). Information regarding the weapon banner will also be revealed during the program.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

2) Nefer gameplay showcase

Nefer&#039;s in-game animations will be officially revealed during the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)
Nefer's in-game animations will be officially revealed during the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will get the first look at upcoming character Nefer's gameplay and combat animations during the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream. Nefer is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user, who is speculated to be an on-field DPS unit. Anyone intending to pull for her can make their final decision after watching her detailed gameplay showcase.

Ad

3) UGC Mode (Miliastra Wonderland)

Details will be revealed about Genshin Impact&#039;s new UGC gameplay mode (HoYoverse)
Details will be revealed about Genshin Impact's new UGC gameplay mode (HoYoverse)

While the developers had already made an announcement regarding Genshin Impact's upcoming UGC gameplay mode during the Luna I livestream, it is expected that more details about it will be provided during the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream. Titled Miliastra Wonderland, this new gameplay mode will unveil its open beta in version Luna II, and information regarding the same will be made available during the special program broadcast.

Ad

4) New events

Ad

As with every new patch, Genshin Impact Luna II will also feature a plethora of new events. Leaker HomDGCat had previously disclosed that the flagship event for version Luna II would bring players back to Sumeru. Players can confirm the veracity of this leak during the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream, which will also share details about the other minor events scattered throughout the patch.

5) Redemption codes

As per standard pattern, the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream will issue three redemption codes for players to claim. Exchanging these codes will reward you with valuable in-game items such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mora.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II Archon Quest dialogue count leaked

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications