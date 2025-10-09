5 announcements to expect in Genshin Impact Luna II livestream

The Genshin Impact Luna II livestream is scheduled to take place on October 10, 2025, at 8 AM (UTC -4). This program will not only announce the new characters and banners releasing in the upcoming version, but will also give players a sneak peek into the new story for the Archon Quest. This article discusses five announcements that players can expect from the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream.Note: Certain aspects of this article are based on speculations and leaks, and are subject to change.Genshin Impact Luna II livestream: 5 announcements for players to look forward to1) New bannersNefer is the new 5-star unit releasing in Genshin Impact Luna II (Image via HoYoverse)New 5-star character Nefer's debut banner will be available in Genshin Impact Luna II, and announcements regarding the same are expected to be made during the special livestream. Additionally, the developers will announce rerun banners for the patch (Arlecchino, Furina, and Zhongli, as per leaks from reputed leaker HomDGCat). Information regarding the weapon banner will also be revealed during the program.2) Nefer gameplay showcaseNefer's in-game animations will be officially revealed during the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)Players will get the first look at upcoming character Nefer's gameplay and combat animations during the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream. Nefer is a 5-star Dendro Catalyst user, who is speculated to be an on-field DPS unit. Anyone intending to pull for her can make their final decision after watching her detailed gameplay showcase.3) UGC Mode (Miliastra Wonderland)Details will be revealed about Genshin Impact's new UGC gameplay mode (HoYoverse)While the developers had already made an announcement regarding Genshin Impact's upcoming UGC gameplay mode during the Luna I livestream, it is expected that more details about it will be provided during the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream. Titled Miliastra Wonderland, this new gameplay mode will unveil its open beta in version Luna II, and information regarding the same will be made available during the special program broadcast.4) New events「GI 6.1」 Main Event in Sumeru via HomDGCat byu/Knight_Steve_ inGenshin_Impact_LeaksAs with every new patch, Genshin Impact Luna II will also feature a plethora of new events. Leaker HomDGCat had previously disclosed that the flagship event for version Luna II would bring players back to Sumeru. Players can confirm the veracity of this leak during the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream, which will also share details about the other minor events scattered throughout the patch.5) Redemption codesAs per standard pattern, the Genshin Impact Luna II livestream will issue three redemption codes for players to claim. Exchanging these codes will reward you with valuable in-game items such as Primogems, Hero's Wits, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Mora. Also read: Genshin Impact Luna II Archon Quest dialogue count leakedFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.