5 announcements expected from Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream

Recently, HoYoverse announced the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream, which will premiere on February 28, 2025. The highlight of the telecasts will be the official disclosure of upcoming banners, characters, and events. With the information still under wraps, Proxies are waiting for the announcements from the "Among the Forgotten Ruins" Special Program.

While HoYoverse has dropped subtle hints about the future addons, third-party sources have shared information from the closed beta tests. This article will compile data from official and leaked sources to discuss the announcements expected from the Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the speculations herein with a grain of salt.

5 major announcements expected from Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream

1) Character showcase

Soldier Anby and Trigger (Image via HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 drip marketing has revealed Silver Soldier Anby, Pulchra, and Trigger, which confirms their debut in the next patch. Among them, Silver Soldier Anby is an Attack specialist from the Electric element, so she is expected to take on the DPS role.

In contrast, Pulchra is a Stun specialist who wields the Physical element. She will stagger targets to claim her spot as a sub-DPS in the squad. While Trigger also boasts the Stun specialty, she will be quite proficient at dealing damage.

Proxies can expect their gameplay showcase and kit announcement in the forthcoming Special Program.

2) New banners

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.6 livestream will certainly reveal the new banners from the patch. While Silver Soldier Anby and Trigger will get their Signal Searches, there could be rerun characters as well. Credible leak sources like Leifa have claimed that the following agents will be available in the update:

Phase 1 banners

Silver Soldier Anby (S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style

(S-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style Burnice (S-Rank): Fire, Anomaly fighting style

Phase 2 banners

Trigger (S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style

(S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style Zhu Yuan (S-Rank): Ether, Attack fighting style

Pulchra could arrive either in the first or second phase of the patch. The Special Program will confirm her release window. The hosts will also announce the W-Engine banners of the ZZZ 1.6 update.

3) New Drive Disc sets

Two new Drive Discs from Zenless Zone Zero have been listed on Harkush.in’s web page, which is a renowned source for leaked information. One of the sets is catered to Attack specialists, while the other will benefit Anomaly agents. More details about the upcoming equipment are specified below:

Shadow Companion

2-piece set bonus : Increase the damage dealt by the wearer’s Additional Attack and Dash Attack.

: Increase the damage dealt by the wearer’s Additional Attack and Dash Attack. 4-piece set bonus: When the specified attacks hit a target, the wearer will gain a stack of buffs. Each stack will increase their Attack and CRIT Rate stats. Retriggering the effect will refresh the duration of the buff.

Song of Phaethon

2-piece set bonus : Increases the wearer’s Anomaly Mastery.

: Increases the wearer’s Anomaly Mastery. 4-piece set bonus: When any team member uses EX Special Skill, the equipper will gain bonus Anomaly Proficiency. When the effect is triggered by any teammate aside from the wearer, the wielder will gain bonus Ether DMG.

4) Fresh events

Completing events is one of the best ways to earn Polychrome in Zenless Zone Zero. There will be a flagship content that will likely yield the highest reward. Additionally, players can directly claim 10 free Encrypted Master Tape via the seven-day login event.

One of the upcoming events, hosted by the Sons of Calydon faction, will likely reward a free copy of Pulchra. The details will be shared through the version 1.6 livestream.

5) Upcoming story

The new patch will further the narrative of the game via a main story quest. Leaks online claimed that the new story line mission will be titled The Chronicles of Phaethon "Buryin Tears with the Past (Part 1)." The quest could shed light on the Obol Squad faction, where Silver Soldier Anby and Triggers hail from.

Players might also see a new map being added to the game with the story quest. No matter what happens, HoYoverse will announce it during the Special Program.

