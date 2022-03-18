5 most annoying things that villagers do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Villagers are one of the most exciting parts of Animal Crossing: New Horizons since interacting with them is one of the most fun aspects of the title. However, most villagers have traits in the game that can make them quite annoying for players.

Although villagers generally do not have any ill intentions, they can get quite overbearing at times, which can lead to players getting very annoyed with them. Here are some of the most annoying things villagers do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Villagers have some annoying traits in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Repeating praises

Villagers are always ready to uplift the player's morale in New Horizons. Be it a new construction or an outfit that the player decided to sport that day, villagers will generally be ready with a compliment for them.

nutmeg¹²🌵 @peachydandanie as a person who really thrives on validation and praise animal crossing has been a godsend these little funky villager be out here telling me they love me i just- as a person who really thrives on validation and praise animal crossing has been a godsend these little funky villager be out here telling me they love me i just- https://t.co/CmszGXZasV

However, this can get quite tiresome at times, since villagers have limited vocabulary in the game. This results in all ten villagers repeating the same praise to the player throughout the day, which can get quite annoying.

2) Sending fake art

Redd is notorious in New Horizons for selling fake art to players in the game. However, it seems like Redd does not limit his customers to players of the title; he even sells fake art to villagers on their island.

This generally does not work in players' favor since they can often receive these fake art pieces as gifts from their villagers. This ultimately results in players having to get rid of the fake art, since they cannot have any other use for it.

3) Following players around

This annoying trait is most commonly noticed in shopkeeper villagers in New Horizons. Players will notice Timmy and Tommy Nook along with Mabel following them around closely whenever they are in their shops, which can get quite annoying.

In fact, the villagers stand so close to the player that they often bump into them if one stops in their tracks. Naturally, the lack of space provided by these villagers gets very annoying.

4) Gifting duplicate recipes

DIY recipes are very useful in New Horizons, and villagers are one of the most common ways in which players can obtain these recipes. However, the latter gets very annoyed whenever they receive duplicate recipes from villagers, since they have no actual use for them.

D.J. Russo is revising and editing @Heart1lly_ #AnimalCrossing Petty thing to get annoyed with: You can decline a DIY from a villager that you don't even have yet, but you can't tell them you'd rather not get a duplicate DIY. Let me say thanks but no thanks, game! #acnh Petty thing to get annoyed with: You can decline a DIY from a villager that you don't even have yet, but you can't tell them you'd rather not get a duplicate DIY. Let me say thanks but no thanks, game! #acnh #AnimalCrossing

While this might not sound like a very harmful thing to do, it can get quite bothersome for the player to dispose of this recipe, since they have no use for it any more.

These are some of the most annoying things villagers do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

