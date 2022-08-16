5 annual franchises of sports video games with massive fanbases

Sports and video games often go hand-in-hand. Both aim to entertain the masses by allowing them to live vicariously through the experiences of others.

With the growing popularity of video games and esports as a form of digital entertainment, it comes as no surprise that sports franchises have started investing in this domain.

Sports video games are often released on an annual basis. This sales model helps publishers monetize the yearly seasonal roster changes.

The games offer minimal changes across the various iterations, but the enthusiasm of sports fans ensures that they are commercially successful every year.

These yearly sports video games releases have some of the biggest fanbases in all of gaming

1) FIFA

Football is known as the world's sport for good reason. It is the most popular sport, with the Champions League final being the most viewed sporting event annually. This popularity translates over to video games as well.

Developed and published by EA Sports, the FIFA series has been a staple of the sports gaming industry since 1993. It is the most commercially successful franchise in sports gaming, selling millions of copies every year.

The Ultimate Team game mode has been EA's cash cow since its inception in 2009. The in-built microtransactions in this game mode capitalize on the franchise's popularity and generate a considerable percentage of EA's annual revenue.

With the company losing its FIFA licensing soon, FIFA 23 will possibly be the last title in the series with the FIFA name attached to it. It will be interesting to see the direction the franchise heads in once these changes happen.

2) Madden NFL

Originally known as John Madden Football, the Madden NFL franchise has been releasing video games annually since 1988, making it one of the longest-running series in all of gaming.

Despite the relatively limited demographic of American Football, this series is highly successful and had sold over 130 million copies by 2018.

Named after the legendary coach and broadcaster, Madden NFL is similar to FIFA with its annual releases and microtransaction-based model. Both series are developed and published by EA Sports, so the similarities are apparent.

The Ultimate Team game mode is also present here, offering players the ability to build their own fantasy teams and play against others online.

Despite facing criticism for heavily monetized game modes, Madden video games have always been praised for their realistic approach to the game. The simulation-based strategy and tactics applied in the gameplay help introduce the sport of American Football to newer generations of fans.

3) NBA 2K

Basketball is primarily an American sport, with the NBA being the biggest draw among all the leagues. However, the sport's influence and popularity can be seen across the globe, with major leagues in Europe and Asia.

Modern basketball players are mainstream celebrities and superstars, adding to the sport's fame.

NBA games were initially developed by SEGA. Beginning with NBA 2K6 in 2005, the publishing rights were acquired by 2K. Having the rights to the premiere basketball organization in the world has made the franchise more popular than ever.

Like other sports game franchises, NBA 2K has also received heavy criticism for its microtransactions. 2K was criticized for promoting gambling to minors, with their slot machine-themed mechanics resembling a gambling simulator.

Despite these flaws and setbacks, its video games sell millions of copies yearly.

4) WWE 2K

WWE is the biggest name in sports entertainment. The franchise has existed since the 1950s and is the most successful pro wrestling. Naturally, the video game adaptation of such a famous franchise attracts a multitude of fans as well.

WWE games have been around since the late 1990s. THQ originally published them, but with the company filing for bankruptcy in 2013, the publishing rights were acquired by 2K Games.

Since then, these titles have been released yearly, with a small hiatus in 2020 leading to the omission of WWE 2K21.

WWE video games have always been well received by critics and fans, with the Smackdown vs Raw series being beloved by many. However, recent titles have been criticized for glitchy and unpolished gameplay.

With WWE 2K22, the series seems to be back to its best and shows a lot of promise for the future.

5) eFootball (Pro Evolution Soccer)

Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer has historically been the primary competition for the FIFA series. With their emphasis on a realistic simulation-based approach to the beautiful game, this series has amassed a cult-like following over the years.

The PES franchise was at its peak in the mid-2000s and early 2010s. Since then, a lack of innovation and licensing issues have led to a steady decline in quality.

The series recently received a complete overhaul and was rebranded as eFootball. However, the reception on release was far from favorable, as the game seemed unfinished and became the lowest-rated game on Steam.

Fans of the classic PES video games will hope Konami can recover and restore the franchise to its former glory.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

